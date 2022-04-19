Instant Noodles Market Size, Growth, Scope, Structure, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

Instant Noodles Market Size

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global instant noodles market to reach US$ 67.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2027.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Instant Noodles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market reached a value of US$ 49.8 Billion in 2021. Instant noodles represent pre-cooked and dried food items that are prepared using wheat flour, palm oil, water, salt, etc. Several additional ingredients, including starch, edible oil, gluten, guar gum, etc., are also added to the dough in smaller quantities. Instant noodles are typically accompanied by a small sachet containing the tastemaker. They are widely consumed across countries, on account of their portability, ease of making, cost-effectiveness, etc.

The escalating demand for affordable and ready-to-eat (RTE) meals that require minimal cooking time, owing to the elevating levels of urbanization and the hectic work schedules of individuals, is primarily driving the instant noodles market. Besides this, the growing inclination towards on-the-go snacking options is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the introduction of vegetarian and non-vegetarian product variants by key manufacturers in a broad range of unique flavors, colors, textures, seasonings, etc., to expand their customer base is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the rising investments in R&D activities aimed at developing convenient and attractive packaging solutions are also augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the expanding organized food retail sector and the increasing number of departmental stores, convenience stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, etc., are anticipated to fuel the instant noodles market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global instant noodles market to reach US$ 67.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Master Kong (Shenyang) Instant Noodle Foodstuff Co., Ltd.

Hebei Hualong Food Group

Indofood Sukses Makmur

Nissin Foods

Nestle

Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Fried

Non-fried

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Regional Insights:

China

Indonesia

Japan

India

Vietnam

United States

Republic of Korea

Thailand

Saudi Arabia

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

