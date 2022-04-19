Home Decor Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2022-2027

Home Decor Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the home decor market to reach US$ 898.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2027.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Home Decor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market reached a value of US$ 682 Billion in 2021. Home decor involves a variety of products used in the decoration of an apartment or a house. It primarily includes household furniture, textiles, lamps, floor coverings, pots, candles, artifacts, furnishing items, etc. Home décor is an effective way of portraying the lifestyle that a consumer believes in and keeps the home more attractive and organized.

Rapid urbanization, along with the inflating income levels of consumers, is primarily driving the growth of the home décor market. Furthermore, the expanding construction and real estate industries have resulted in an increased number of new households being set up, which in turn is creating a positive impact on the demand for home décor products. Besides this, with the growing concerns towards the environment, the manufacturers are developing eco-friendly products for reducing carbon emissions. They are also partnering with interior designers to offer a broad range of customized home decor items to consumers. Moreover, the increasing adoption of online retail channels by several brick-and-mortar home décor stores to expand their consumer base is expected to further bolster the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the home decor market to reach US$ 898.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Home Furniture

Home Textiles

Flooring

Wall Decor

Lighting

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Home Decor Stores

Gift Shops

Direct to Consumer

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

