Electrophoresis Market In-depth Assessment, Key Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Roadmap by 2028
Increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research activities is a major factor fueling revenue growth of the electrophoresis analysis market
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The Global Electrophoresis Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Electrophoresis industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Electrophoresis market along with crucial statistical data about the Electrophoresis market. The research study provides historical data from 2018 to 2019 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.
In this process, different kinds of gels are used in slab or tube form as support mediums. Gel slabs are more frequently used in research laboratories. Agarose and polyacrylamide gels are the two most commonly used support mediums. Agarose gel is broadly used during electrophoresis of DNA.
Key players operating in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck Group, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Harvard Bioscience, Shimadzu Corporation, and Sebia Group.
Competitive Landscape:
Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.
Regional Overview:
The global Electrophoresis market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Electrophoresis market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.
Some Key Findings in the Report:
In September 2020, Promega launched Spectrum Compact capillary electrophoresis benchtop DNA analysis instrument. This instrument allows life scientists to perform Sanger sequencing and fragment analysis at the bench.
Electrophoresis reagents segment is expected to register a 6.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Growing demand for 2D electrophoresis for protein separation is a key factor driving revenue growth in this segment.
Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in proteomics and genomics research and rising demand for personalized therapeutics are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global electrophoresis market based on product, application, end-use, and regions:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Electrophoresis Reagents
Protein Electrophoresis Reagents
Nucleic Acid Electrophoresis Reagents
Electrophoresis Systems
Electrophoresis Software
Gel Documentation Systems
Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Research
Quality Control & Process Validation
Diagnostics
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Academic & Research Institutes
Hospitals
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
BENELUX
Italy
Spain
Switzerland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
Key questions addressed in the report:
Who are the leading players dominating the global Electrophoresis Market?
Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?
Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?
How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Electrophoresis in this industry vertical?
