Projector Screen Market Analysis– Porter’s Five Forces Strategy Analysis and Forecast 2027 | Da-Elite, Seiko, Epson

Coherent Market Insights released a report that presents a detailed analysis of the Projector Screen Market, along with insights into key factors which drive the market.

The global projector screen market was valued at US$ 86.4 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach US$ 308.6 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period,

The Projector Screen Market research report provides all the information related to the industry.



𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲:

Elite Screens Inc., Stewart Filmscreen Corporation, Da-Elite, Silver Ticket Products, Seiko Epson Corporation, Custom Display Solutions, Inc., Grandview Screen, Harkness Screens International Ltd, Swastik Telon, Vutec Corporation, Barco NV, and Dnp Denmark A/S

The portable projector screen is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the global projector screen market over the forecast period. These screens are preferred for presentations or exhibitions at different locations. A user can carry this screen to multiple locations as per the requirements in a convenient manner. Portable projector screen consists of a metal tube attached in it, which allows the user to fold the screen easily in short span of time. Furthermore, there is no requirement of carrying an extra tripod or stand to install the projector screen, which helps the user to easily carry and use the screen whenever required. Moreover, portable projector screen is convenient to use on both front as well as rear projection.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

Global Projector Screen Market, By Projector Screen Type:

• Wall/Ceiling Screen

• Portable Screen

• Fixed Frame

• Other Screens

Global Projector Screen Market, By Application:

• Professional Use

• Personal Use



