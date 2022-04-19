Chief Executive to visit Hainan for Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022

MACAU, April 19 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, is to attend on 21 April the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022.

Mr Ho is to lead a delegation that will be in Hainan Province on 20 and 21 April in connection with the Forum. The event is themed “The World in COVID-19 & Beyond: Working Together for Global Development and Shared Future”.

The Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022 features six modules. They will cover: a summary of the global experience in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and exploration of how to narrow the “vaccine gap”; trends in the world economy; recovery of green industry and sustainable development; the promotion of the long-term healthy development of the digital economy; international cooperation and global governance; and new developments for regional cooperation in Asia.

The Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022 will be an in-person event supplemented with online elements. Delegates from governments, business, academia and media, drawn from all over the world, will gather and discuss the post-pandemic development agenda for Asia and the world, focusing on green development, innovative development, inclusive development and collaborative development, so as to promote international solidarity and cooperation.

The Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Mr Liu Xianfa, will join the Macao delegation as an adviser.

While Mr Ho is away, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, will be Acting Chief Executive.