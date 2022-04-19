56% of Employers not yet Paid Contributions, FSS Reminds Employers and Residents to Pay as Early as Possible

MACAU, April 19 - As of 19 April, about 14,000 employers have not yet paid for their employees’ obligatory system contributions to the Social Security System for the first quarter of 2022, accounting for about 56% of the total number of employers required to pay contributions. The Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) calls on employers and residents to make more use of the electronic channels for payment of contributions or to use the appointment service.

For the Social Security System, April is the contribution month for the first quarter of 2022. According to the law, employers are required to pay contributions for their local long-term employees within the month, and they must pay a late payment interest and a fine if they pay late. If a non-resident worker is hired, the employer must pay the employment fee for the non-resident worker as well.

If there is no change in the employment situation of local long-term employees during the quarter, or the employee data has been submitted within the specified period, employers who use the electronic filing service may use the electronic payment options such as AutoPay, online banking or ATMs of the twelve designated banks (including Bank of China Macau Branch, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Macau) Ltd., Banco Comercial de Macau, Tai Fung Bank, Banco Nacional Ultramarino, OCBC Wing Hang Bank, Macau Chinese Bank, Luso International Banking Limited, Delta Asia Bank, China Guangfa Bank, China Construction Bank and Well Link Bank) or the BOC EXPRESS, for payment of contributions, and the employment fee for non-resident workers. For employers who have not applied for the use of electronic filing service and have no staff change during the quarter, they may use the contribution payment advice number to make their payments through counters of designated banks and some electronic channels, Municipal Affairs Bureau’s Public Services Centres and sub-stations; other employers can make their payments at a service point of the FSS.

Beneficiaries of the arbitrary system may also pay contributions at the self-service machines with the FSS’s logo, or the payment counters and electronic payment channels of all the banks mentioned above, Municipal Affairs Bureau’s Public Services Centres and sub-stations, using their Macao SAR Resident ID Card numbers. In case of late payment, the contributions cannot be paid unless contributions are paid with a late payment interest, within two months after the expiration of the statutory time limit.

The FSS calls on employers, and beneficiaries of arbitrary system to make use of the electronic payment options as much as possible. Where necessary to visit a service point in person, it is also recommended to use the appointment service and get a ticket number online. For more information, please visit the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.