Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 will be staged on Labor Day Holidays 880 drones will soar in “Macao for All Seasons”

MACAU, April 19 - 【DST】Promotional video for Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will present the Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 (the “Drone Gala”) in early May. A total of eight spectacular drone shows will take place at Nam Van Lake on four upcoming nights — Labor Day Holidays (1 and 2 May) and the ensuing weekend (7 and 8 May). Residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy the shows at Nam Van Lake area and Anim’Arte NAM VAN for a wonderful holiday experience.

Deepen cross-sector integration of “tourism +”

The press conference for Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 was held today (19 April). MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes delivered remarks on the occasion, attended by representatives of co-organizers and partner entities among other guests.

Drawing on its experience of organizing the first Light up Macao Drone Gala last year (2021), MGTO will hold the event once again at Nam Van Lake in 2022. Coming from Shenzhen as a UNESCO Creative City of Design, a team which joined the last Drone Gala is invited again to create drone shows in the upcoming event. With advances in drone technology in recent years, drone shows enjoy wide popularity nowadays. Professional Mainland teams excel in artistry of drone formation. The Drone Gala will leverage technology to create a symphony of 2D and 3D visual art with light and sound effects, like a constellation of stars upon Macao’s night sky. Enchanting nighttime entertainment will be unveiled for local and visiting spectators, deepening integration across sectors of “tourism +”.

880 drones take off for eight spectacular shows

The Drone Gala will be held at Nam Van Lake at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on 1, 2, 7 and 8 May. In every show lasting about 15 minutes, 880 drones are choreographed to present a greater diversity of captivating 3D patterns and spectacles, compared with the number of 300 drones in each show last year.

This year, local businesses are invited to participate in the event. Six of the drone shows will be presented by the event’s partner entities as follows: Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Wynn, Sands China Ltd., Galaxy Entertainment Group, SJM Resorts, S.A. and MGM.

“Macao for All Seasons” weaves together festivals, events & unique architecture

Themed as “Macao for All Seasons” this year, the event will present drone shows under the seasonal themes set for the four evenings — “Spring Rejoice”, “Fun-Tastic Summer”, “Golden Fall Delights” and “A Merry Winter”, weaving together different elements such as Macao’s festivals, events and unique architecture across the timeline of the four seasons. The drone shows will be choreographed in sync with music and narration, played from loudspeakers installed at the lakeside pavements along Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van spanning from Anim’Arte NAM VAN to the vicinity of the great white canopy for enhancement of the effect and ambience. Spectators can experience both visual and auditory entertainment.

Outreach activities for wider participation

The Drone Gala will unfold in tandem with four new outreach activities as follows: Big Big Drone Exhibition will showcase a gigantic drone under the white canopy at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre at 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. on 25 April and at 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. from 26 April – 8 May; Drone Formation Display will present the pattern “I ♡ MACAO” formed by 200 drones at Anim’Arte NAM VAN at 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. from 25 – 30 April and from 3 – 6 May; there will also be “Macao for All Seasons” Photography Contest and “Drone Sky Art” Formation Design Contest.

The public can participate in the online prize-giving game of the Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 on the website: https://drone-games.ad-on.mo/temp.html from 19 April to 8 May, to save and redeem reward points for prizes or special offers, as well as join the lucky draw. The prizes include hotel accommodation and dining coupons offered by the six partner entities for the event — Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Wynn, Sands China Ltd., Galaxy Entertainment Group, SJM Resorts, S.A. and MGM.

For more information, please visit MGTO’s website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/.

Online and offline promotional campaign

MGTO is widening the publicity for the Drone Gala through various offline and online channels such as WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu, Douyin, travel influencers’ platforms and news websites in the Mainland, besides release of promotional videos, to promote the drone extravaganza and Macao as a safe and quality destination among Mainland visitors. MGTO will live broadcast the eight drone shows on MGTO’s official WeChat channel and Weibo account, MGTO’s Facebook pages “Stopover Macao” and “Experience Macao” for enjoyment of local, Mainland and Hong Kong audiences who cannot view the spectacles on site.

Strict compliance with pandemic prevention guidelines

Upon admission to the designated audience area set up from Anim’Arte NAM VAN to the vicinity of the great white canopy by the lake, spectators are required to present their green Macao Health Code, scan the venue code, undergo temperature checks and maintain social distance, as well as to wear masks throughout the time on site. Audience can also enjoy the shows on TDM – Macao TV Channel, TDM Entertainment TV Channel and HD Channel No. 3 of Macau Cable TV with the synchronized music and narration streaming from TDM - Radio Macao's Chinese Channel (FM100.7) every scheduled evening.

All performers and staffers who participate in this event will fulfill the requirements of the “Prevention of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia – Advice on the Management of Collective Festive Events, and Recreational and Sports Activities” issued by Health Bureau, i.e. having received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine or taken a nucleic acid test for COVID-19.

Adverse weather contingency plan

The function/performance and communication channel of drones are subject to variations in wind speed and rainfall rate. The shows can take place under suitable conditions at the wind speed of 31 – 40 km/hour or below without any rainfall. MGTO will consider the weather forecast of the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau and assess the actual situation. If the situation requires postponement or cancellation of the shows, the Office will seek to announce the news to the public as soon as possible.

Temporary traffic restrictions

Vehicle access limitation will be implemented on rehearsal days (27 – 30 April, 3 – 6 May) as well as on the show days (1, 2, 7 and 8 May), along the section of Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van (lanes by the lakeside). Pedestrians will be prohibited from accessing the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge during the shows on 1, 2, 7 and 8 May.

Support of various entities for a wonderful extravaganza

The Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 is organized by MGTO with four co-organizers including Municipal Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau, Transport Bureau and Civil Aviation Authority, as well as six partner entities including Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Wynn, Sands China Ltd., Galaxy Entertainment Group, SJM Resorts, S.A. and MGM. TDM and Macau Cable TV are supporting entities for the event.

MGTO will continue to present a variety of spectacular events and activities for residents and visitors and join hands with different sectors to steer Macao’s tourism industry towards diversification, innovation and sustainability, deepening cross-sector integration of “tourism +” and enriching travelers’ experience in Macao.