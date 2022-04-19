Rolling Bearing Steel Market By Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Details Covered in the latest research

Rolling Bearing Steel Market

Rolling bearing steel consists of outer ring, cage, steel ball, and inner ring. It is available in different shapes including cylindrical rolling bearing, tapered rolling bearing, spherical rolling bearing, thrust rolling bearing and needle rolling bearing, to be used in respective applications as per the need. For instance, needle roller bearing are used in transmission, pumps, compressors, and drive shafts among others in the automotive industry.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲: NSK Ltd., SANYO SPECIAL STEEL Co., Ltd., Benxi Iron & Steel (Group) Co., Ltd., Nanjing Iron and Steel Co., Ltd, JFE Steel Corporation, The Aichi Steel Group, Suzhou Suxin Special steel Co. Ltd., Dongbei Special Steel Group Co., Ltd., and Henan Jiyuan Iron & Steel Group Co Ltd among several others.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗮𝘅𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝘆:-

By Component Type

» Outer & Inner Ring

» Steel Ball

» Cage

By Product Type

» Cylindrical rolling bearing

» Tapered rolling bearing

» Spherical rolling bearing

» Thrust rolling bearing

» Needle rolling bearing

By Material Type

» High-carbon chromium bearing steel

» Case hardening bearing steel

» Others

By Application

» Automobile

» Aviation

» Railways

» Mining & Construction Equipment

» Others

