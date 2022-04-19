Patty Phillips of Live Your Ideal Life Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ASHVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all have times in our lives when we get that stagnating feeling of going nowhere. With so many paths to take how do we know we are following the right ones? We feel burnt out, confused, and discouraged. Longing for clarity and direction but not sure where to begin. Feeling stuck is actually a sign it’s time for positive change. That’s why hiring a professional Life coach can help you discover your limiting beliefs, overcome obstacle, and find personal and professional success you never thought possible.

Patty is an exceptional Life Coach and owner of Live Your Ideal Life Coaching.

“As a certified coach I work with you to help you develop a well-defined, coherent picture of how to move forward by identifying the challenges that are holding you back,” says Patty. “In these especially difficult and uncertain times, most people are not sure what they fundamentally want. I help you define your vision, to deeply know who you are, and provide the strategies that help you unlock your true potential to feel encouraged and confident to achieve your goals.”

Patty says you absolutely cannot move forward unless you understand what you’re really looking for in life. By devising a custom plan combined with her solution focused strategies she helps you analyze where you are and where you desire to be in the future. Patty also encourages us to shift our perspective. We look around us and see what's wrong with situations, places, things, other people, and even ourselves. She says it’s critical that we alter our outlook.

Before launching her coaching practice, Patty underwent her own struggles and dark times when her marriage and business began falling apart. Determined to keep her head above water, it is when she began aligning with her authentic being and gaining self-awareness she felt remarkably uplifted, happier, and ready to embrace change. In fact, she became so inspired that she realized coaching was her true calling. Today, with her approachable and practical style, she is helping others also maximize their potential and find what really drives them to achieve their ambitions.

“Together we build your self worth so you can tap into your own inner wisdom and a world of possibilities,” says Patty. “You will feel empowered and gain a life changing, optimistic outlook on life.”

Patty helps us regain our self-image because if we have created a negative self image we have no way of reaching our goals. Re programing your self -image to one that will move you forward from the barriers holding you back is critical to a meaningful and fulfilling life.

Patty’s work is centered on mindset . Helping her client see the possibilities while eliminating the negative thoughts. This is part of her coaching process. She asks in depth and open ended questions to help you identify strengths and weaknesses, develop a plan of action, and be accountable.

“We all have a purpose in this world and the ability to do whatever our heart desires and when that is not clear, I help you discover those essential answers within you. Together we create transformative and sustainable change so you can stay on track and create a life you love and really want to lead filled with joy and purpose.”

For more information, visit www.liveyourideallife-coaching.com

