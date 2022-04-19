Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Performs Surveillance And Investigation Tasks With Maritime Drone Swarms

Autonomous Marine Vehicles Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maritime drone swarming for better surveillance and investigation capabilities is an emerging trend in the autonomous marine vehicles market. Maritime drone swarms are a large group of underwater vehicles moving together for a particular purpose. The drone swarm has a wide range of capabilities in defense applications since it is capable of performing surveillance and investigation tasks followed by defensive or offensive countermeasures. As the swarm works collectively to navigate through the underwater environment, it senses a wider area in a quick time by making use of several sensing techniques to build a comprehensive map of the environment. For instance, the European Union (EU) is currently funding a research project called Ocean2020 which will facilitate a combination of drones and unmanned submarines into swarms or fleet units. In another example, the US Navy's Undersea Warfare Center approved a grant of $78,000 for Aquabotix’s SwarmDiver technology to support the US Navy and allied vessels.

The global autonomous marine vehicles market size is expected to grow from $1.99 billion in 2021 to $2.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The global autonomous marine vehicle market size is expected to grow to $4.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.9%.

The autonomous marine vehicles market growth is being driven by a rise in hydrographic, oceanographic, and environmental surveys conducted globally. A hydrographic survey measure describes and maps features that can be found underwater. The main purpose of conducting these surveys is to produce navigational charts essential for the safe transit of vessels. According to the autonomous marine vehicles market analysis, an oceanographic survey helps in the accurate understanding of marine and freshwater environments, for port and harbor development, wastewater and industrial outfalls, power plant intakes/outfalls, and offshore disposals. An autonomous surface vehicle (ASV) provides an efficient method of undertaking a hydrographic survey, as it saves both cost and time. It is also flexible and convenient which allows for faster deployment for several survey requirements, from event surveys to large coastal surveys. For instance, according to the world’s first autonomous hydrographic survey, by 4D Ocean, after the channel Coastal Observatory (CCO) commissioned it to carry out a hydrographic survey of the seabed that is offshore of Hurst Spit, Western Solent, with the help of a SeaRobotics ASV 2.5.

Major players covered in the global autonomous marine vehicles industry are Asv Global/ASV Unmanned Marine Systems, Atlas Elektronik, Teledyne Technologies, ECA Group, and Sea Robotics Inc.

TBRC’s global autonomous marine vehicles market research report is segmented by type into surface vehicle, underwater vehicle, by application into military and defense, archeological, exploration, oil and gas, environmental protection and monitoring , search and salvage operations, oceanography, by technology into imaging, navigation, communication, collision avoidance, propulsion.



