Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the motor vehicle and parts dealers market size is expected to grow from $4,133.97 billion in 2021 to $4,608.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The global motor vehicle and parts market size is expected to grow to $6,775.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.1%. With the rapid growth in retail data and the availability of technologies to analyze data, it will become easier for motor vehicle and parts dealers to identify and meet the needs and expectations of their customers, thus it is expected to drive the motor vehicle and parts dealers market growth going forward.

The motor vehicle and parts dealers market consists of sales of motor vehicles and parts and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that sell automobiles, other motor vehicles, automotive parts, accessories, and tires to ultimate users. The companies in the industry typically operate from showrooms where vehicles and related parts are displayed.

Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Trends

Motor vehicle dealers are increasingly offering unique experiences and features to meet customer expectations. Experiential retail refers to a store that offers consumers a chance to buy an experience rather than just an object or service. This trend is driven largely by millennials and their preference for experiences over things. These stores often use technology such as augmented reality and combine traditional elements with mobile apps and activities.

Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Segments

The global motor vehicle and parts dealers market is segmented:

By Type: Auto Parts And Accessories, Automobile Dealers, Others

By Ownership: Retail Chain, Independent Retailer

By Type of Store: Exclusive Retailers/Showroom, Inclusive Retailers/Dealer Store

By Geography: The global motor vehicle and parts dealers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides motor vehicle and parts dealers market overviews, motor vehicle and parts dealers global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global motor vehicle and parts dealers market, global motor vehicle and parts dealers market share, motor vehicle and parts dealers global market segments and geographies, motor vehicle and parts dealers global market players, motor vehicle and parts dealers global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The motor vehicle and parts dealers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Penske Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., CarMax Inc., AutoZone Inc., Lithia Motors Inc., O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Group 1 Automotive Inc., Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, Advance Auto Parts Inc., and Sonic Automotive Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

