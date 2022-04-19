Global Electric Motor And Generator Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Electric Motor And Generator Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Electric Motor And Generator Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the electric motor and generator market size is expected to grow from $82.35 billion in 2021 to $87.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. As per TBRC’s electric motor and generator market research the market size is expected to grow to $101.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.7%. Increasing use of household appliances is expected to contribute to the growth of the electric motor and generator market growth in the forecast period.

The electric motor and generator market consists of sales of motors, generators, and related services. The motor converts electrical energy into mechanical energy and the generator converts mechanical energy into electrical energy.

Global Electric Motor And Generator Market Trends

Generator manufacturing companies are increasingly manufacturing portable generators. A portable generator provides electricity by running a gas-powered/diesel-powered engine that turns an onboard alternator to generate electrical power. Rising demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply is increasing the demand for portable generators as they offer advantages such as flexibility, and ease of use.

Global Electric Motor And Generator Market Segments

The global electric motor and generator market is segmented:

By Type: Motor Manufacturing, Generator Manufacturing

By End-User: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

By Application: Automobile, Maritime, Power Generation

By Geography: The global electric motor and generator market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Electric Motor And Generator Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electric motor and generator globalmarket overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global electric motor and generator global market, electric motor and generator global market share, electric motor and generator global market segments and geographies, electric motor and generator global market players, electric motor and generator global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The electric motor and generator global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Electric Motor And Generator Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Siemens AG, ASMO, Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric Co, ABB Ltd., Nidec, General Electric Co, Baldor Electric Co., Danahar Motion LLC, and Kollmorgen Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

