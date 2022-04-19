Wholesale Market To Significantly Benefit From The Steady Economic Growth

Wholesale Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wholesale market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries. According to International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global GDP growth was 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a decline in the historic period is further expected to be a significant factor driving economic growth. The US economy is expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Greater economic growth is likely to drive public and private investments, joint ventures, foreign direct investments in the end-user markets, thereby driving the wholesale market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the wholesale market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the global wholesale market. The regions covered in the global wholesale market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global wholesale market size is expected to grow from $42.12 trillion in 2021 to $46.37 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The global wholesale market share is then expected to grow to $65.61 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

The use of analytics is shaping the wholesale market outlook and is enhancing supply chain efficiencies by anticipating the future demand of the customer. Predictive analytics uses historic data to predict future events. Some of the applications where wholesale trade companies use predictive analytics are to project profitability, model business scenarios, and improve marketing campaigns. For instance, HD Smith, a pharmaceutical wholesale distributor, implemented analytics to streamline their operations, manage their inventory, and perform profitability analysis.

Major players covered in the global wholesale industry are AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc., Walmart Inc., Sinopharm, Sysco Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brueder Mannesmann AG, Lowe's Companies Inc., Itochu Corp, and Tech Data.

TBRC’s global wholesale market analysis report is segmented by type into non-durable goods wholesalers, wholesale electronic markets and agents and brokers, durable goods wholesalers, by ownership into wholesale/distribution chain, independent wholesalers, by price range into premium, mid-range, economy.

