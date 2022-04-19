Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Market Advancements Drive Growth Rate At 12%

Defibrillator Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Defibrillator Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advances are one of the major trends being witnessed in the defibrillator and equipment market. Over the last three decades, AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators) have been upgraded with several new features such as rechargeable batteries, LCD screens, voice prompts, CPR tutorials, sophisticated self-testing software, fully automatic operation, and new types of shocks. There have been several recent advancements in implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) technology to extend battery life, improvements in patient monitoring to avoid needless shocks, the introduction of quadripolar lead devices to improve device programming and to improve therapy effectiveness, and the development of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-safe ICDs.

The global defibrillator devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $8.68 billion in 2021 to $9.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The global defibrillator devices market share is expected to grow to $14.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%.

Read more on the Global Defibrillator Devices and Equipment Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defibrillator-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

The rising incidence of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is one of the major drivers of the global defibrillator devices and equipment market growth. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), the annual incidence of SCA in people of any age is around 356,461. SCA is characterized by the complete cessation of cardiac activity and defibrillators are used to deliver a therapeutic shock to the patient to revive the heartbeat. Due to this, the defibrillator devices and equipment market is forecasted to grow.

Major players covered in the global defibrillator devices and equipment market are Medtronic, St. Jude Medical LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Cardiac Science, Physio-Control Inc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Defibtech LLC, and Schiller AG.

North America was the largest region in the defibrillator devices and equipment market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the global defibrillator equipment market. The regions covered in the global defibrillator market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global defibrillator devices and equipment market analysis report is segmented by type into implantable defibrillators, external defibrillators, by implantable defibrillator into transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillator (T-ICDs), subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator (S-ICDs), cardiac resynchronization therapy- defibrillator (CRT-D), single and dual chamber, by external defibrillator into manual external defibrillator (MEDs), automated external defibrillator (AEDs), wearable cardioverter defibrillator (WCDs), by end-user into hospitals, pre-hospitals, public access market, alternate care market, home healthcare.

Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Implantable Defibrillators , External defibrillators), By Implantable Defibrillators (Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (T-ICDs), Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (S-ICDs), Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy- Defibrillator (CRT-D), Single & Dual Chamber), By External defibrillators (Manual External Defibrillator (MEDs), Automated External Defibrillator (AEDs), Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCDs)), By End User (Hospitals, Pre-Hospitals, Public Access Market, Alternate Care Market, Home Healthcare) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a defibrillator devices and equipment market overview, forecast defibrillator devices and equipment market size and growth for the whole market, defibrillator devices and equipment market segments, geographies, defibrillator devices and equipment market trends, defibrillator devices and equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Defibrillator Devices and Equipment Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2538&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Airway Management Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Infraglottic Airway Management Devices, Supraglottic Airway Management Devices, Resuscitators, Laryngoscopes), By End Use (Hospital, Homecare), By Type of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Application (Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airway-management-devices-global-market-report

Resuscitation Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Airway Management Devices, External Defibrillators, Convective Warming Blankets), By Patient Type (Adult Patients, Pediatric Patients), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/resuscitation-devices-global-market-report

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Pacemakers, Defibrillators, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers, Physicians Clinics), By Application (Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Heart Failure, Other Applications), By Pacemakers (Implantable Pacemakers, External Pacemakers), By Defibrillators (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, External Defibrillator), By Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) (CRT-Defibrillators (CRT-D), CRT-Pacemakers (CRT-P)) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiac-rhythm-management-crm-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC