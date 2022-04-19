Critical Illness Insurance Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Critical Illness Insurance Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Critical Illness Insurance Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Critical Illness Insurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the critical illness insurance market size is expected to grow from $185.53 billion in 2021 to $215.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The global critical illness insurance market size is then expected to grow to $330.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.3%. The increased prevalence of critical diseases is driving the global critical illness insurance market.

The global critical illness insurance market consists of sales of critical illness insurance by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in directly underwriting critical illness cover or a dread disease policy, which is additional insurance coverage to cover those overruns where traditional health insurance may fall short. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Trends

An increase in the range of critical illnesses covered in the critical illness insurance policies is a major trend shaping the critical insurance market. Major insurance companies are focusing on adding coverage for many new diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and motor neuron diseases besides cancer, stroke, coronary artery bypass, and heart attack.

Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Segments

By Type: Individual Insurance, Family Insurance

By Application: Cancer, Heart Attack, Stroke, Others

By Premium Mode: Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly

By Geography: The global critical illness insurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: China Life Insurance, Allianz, Ping An Insurance, Aviva, Legal & General, China Pacific Insurance, Prudential plc, New China Life Insurance, Aegon, and AXA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

