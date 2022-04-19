Dr. David K Pillai Launches Revamped Website of Kings International Medical Academy, www.kimaindia.com
No. 1 residential coaching institute for NEET and FMGE, Kings International Medical Academy is thrilled to announce the launch of their new website by their chairman Dr. David K. Pillai. The official site has been revamped with modern design and more details about the institute and its offerings. The new website has got user-friendly interface and ensures easy navigation for users to have the best experience on the portal.
According to the chairman of Kings International Medical Academy, Dr. David K Pillai, “Improvement has always been our mission, be it in education or website. We have updated the new site with engaging content that will help our visitors know about our offers and solutions comprehensively.”
The primary purpose of this revamp is to provide students, parents and general visitors with complete information about the institute. It now contains separate categories for academics, KIMA, admission, MBBS in Philippines, Student Life, News, and Contact which further have subcategories.
“This categorisation will help users find the exact information they are looking for without much hassle,” clarified the chairman Dr. David k. Pillai.
On asking about the details to be available on the new website of Kings International Medical Academy, Dr. David K Pillai informed that students can know everything about the institute’s primary offers, i.e. FMGE coaching, NEET coaching and MBBS in Philippines. These individual pages elaborate the benefits of the courses, reasons to join KIMA, amenities available at the institute and more.
Users can also find all the essential details about Kings International Medical Academy, its mission and goals and inspiring message from the director.
The institute has a sprawling campus with residential facilities for students, especially foreign medical graduates. The newly designed website contains details of campus life so that aspiring students get a clear idea of what they can expect within the premises. The campus life section talks about the amenities provided, safety and security parameters followed, recreational activities, etc.
As Dr. David K Pillai said, “Earlier, we saw students looking for detailed information about how’s life within Kings International Medical Academy from unreliable sources. That’s when we thought of integrating complete information about student life here.”
Now, a separate section has been dedicated for details on student life at the institute. The section talks about food and accommodation facilities, events and activities happening throughout the year and the guidance scholars will receive from the institute. Students can furthermore get access to admission details and procedures they have to follow at the Kings International Medical Academy. There’s a news section which will provide all the latest information and announcements in real time.
What’s noteworthy is a page on corporate social responsibility or CSR activities that the institute engages with under the able leadership of Dr. David K Pillai, an acclaimed philanthropist.
Altogether, the subcategories on the website include leadership, director’s message, corporate social responsibility, eligibility to study in Philippines, why Philippines?, admission process, assistance from KIMA, overview of student life, activities and events at the institute, food & accommodation and so on.
When a visitor lands on the site’s homepage, he/she is greeted by an inspiring introduction of Kings International Medical Academy. It requires a few more scrolls only to check out essential details like what the institute offers in academics, a glimpse of the campus life, mission of the institute, leadership of renowned educationist, Dr. David K Pillai.
The homepage furthermore highlights some laudable statistics of Kings International Medical Academy which strengthens its ground every time.
According to Dr. David K Pillai, “Our institute cherishes its success through the students’ success. For, it’s they who take us ahead in this journey.” Owing to this, the residential medical institute has published the names of its top achievers along with an extremely motivating congratulatory note on the homepage itself.
The new website contains audio visuals of versions, testimonies and campus tours by students at Kings International Medical Academy, thus, showcasing their honest urge to be one of the trusted coaching institutes in India. It, in addition, allows aspirants to view the campus from their home before joining it.
Overall, with a theme of pink and white that soothes the eye, the website aligns itself with the mission and vision of the institute perfectly. Every piece of content, including both pictures and information, are pretty clear for any user to understand. Dr. David K Pillai and his team has invited all the users to explore the newly revamped website and get in touch for any queries using the contact information provided there.
About Kings International Medical Academy
Kings International Medical Academy in association with Davao Medical School Foundation is one of the top-ranking institutes in India to offer high-quality FMGE training, NEET training and facilitate MBBS in Philippines. Established in 1999, it is located in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu and headed by the renowned educationist, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. David K Pillai. The medical coaching institute excels in providing unique learning experience by globally acclaimed faculty members. It holds an unbeatable record of high pass percentage in FMGE results year after year.
Kings PR Team
Kings International Medical Academy
+91 1800 833 7707
info@kimaindia.com
#1 Institute for FMGE / NEET Coaching in India