Clinical Perinatal Software Market to be Driven By Demand in the Forecast Period of 2027 | PeriGen, Bionet, PeriGen, etc

Clinical Perinatal Software Market Size – USD 212.6 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.9%, Market Trends –Advancement in technology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global Clinical Perinatal Software market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9%. The growing use of Clinical Perinatal Software in recycling processes across a variety of sectors is driving up market demand. As a result, the market is expected to reach USD 393.3 Million in 2027. It accurately gives the required information and its cutting-edge analysis to assist formulate the optimal business method and to decide the appropriate path for maximum growth for the players on this market.

The report is formulated through extensive research and surveys to offer accurate and authentic information about the market size, market share, product portfolio, revenue generation, and projected market growth. The report offers key insights into the competitive and regional landscape of the market to assist the stakeholders and investors in formulating strategic business plans.

The clinical perinatal software is observing high demand attributed to growing birth rates. Perinatal care emphasizes less on the identification of the early health issue symptoms of babies and more on addressing those health issues, which comprise postpartum depression and shaken baby syndrome, among others that the mother and baby might face may face during birth time or before/after it.

The report also assesses the current market scenario of the Clinical Perinatal Software Market business sector with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has brought dynamic changes in the major segments of the market. The report covers the present and future impact of the COVID-19 crisis and offers insights into the post-COVID-19 economic scenario.

Leading Players Analyzed in the Report are:

PeriGen Inc., Edan Instruments Inc., Clinical computer Systems, CooperSurgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Cognitive Medical Systems, Perigen Inc., AS Software Inc., GE Healthcare, and Bionet, among others.

New genomic technology is of immense significance in transforming perinatal screening, and hence propel the demand for clinical perinatal software. Pregnant women, at present, are able to get the babies screened for any chromosomal disorders, including Down syndrome, deploying a novel blood test to assess placenta DNA.

Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical perinatal software market on the basis of product type, deployment mode, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Standalone

Integrated

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fetal Monitor Data Services

Workflow Management

Patient Documentation

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Maternity Clinics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2019, Clinical Computer Systems, Inc. announced the signing of a collaborative partnership contract with Huntleigh Healthcare Limited, for the sale of OBIX BeCA Fetal Monitor, in the US.

Integrating clinical perinatal software with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) in hospitals and maternity clinics aids in the reduction of duplicate data-entry and improve patient medical information providing an enhanced information management compliance continuum. Also, it integrated clinical perinatal software offers benefits such as real-time visibility, decreased IT costs, user-centric innovation, and lower customer churn.

Cloud-based deployment offers improved integrations with other software as a service offering. It saves the cost that would have to spend in purchasing a software/server in an on-premise deployment. Moreover, cloud-based deployment provides the flexibility to be able to scale your SaaS use up and down based on specific needs.

Clinical perinatal software helps in workflow management to streamline and expedite internal processes by decreasing manual entry and handling of errors, leading to reduced errors and improved output, and greater productivity.

North America dominated the market for clinical perinatal software in 2019 due to the availability and rapid adoption of advanced technologies, high purchasing power parity, and growing awareness about mother and baby’s health.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Clinical Perinatal Software?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the Clinical Perinatal Software Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Clinical Perinatal Software market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Clinical Perinatal Software Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Clinical Perinatal Software along with the manufacturing process of Clinical Perinatal Software?

