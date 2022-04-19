eSIM Market Expects to Grow at a CAGR of 21.41% by 2027

eSIM Market

The report has categorized the market based on type, solution, application and industry vertical.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “eSIM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global eSIM market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.41% during 2022-2027. eSIM, also known as embedded SIM, represents the hardware chipset that is inserted into a device permanently. It is extensively incorporated in smartphones, tablets, connected vehicles, machine-to-machine (M2M) operations, etc. eSIM is utilized to activate a mobile plan, authenticate user identity, store data and various operator profiles on a device simultaneously, etc. Moreover, it is permanently mounted, improves security, eliminates the need for specific slots, requires less space, etc., when compared to traditional SIM cards. Consequently, eSIM finds wide-ranging applications across several industries, including manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, etc.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/esim-market/requestsample

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation by type, solution, application and industry vertical.

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape for eSIM Market

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

The increasing product adoption in infotainment systems, such as assisted driving, vehicle telematics, automotive navigation, etc., is primarily stimulating the eSIM market. Additionally, the implementation of numerous stringent regulations by government bodies to promote M2M communications is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of eSIM in consumer electronics, such as smart wearables and laptops, for higher reliability, safety, connectivity, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the introduction of affiliate analytic solutions, such as speed, security, fuel level alerts, maintenance temperature, battery notifications, etc., in eSIMs for providing an enhanced user experience is also positively influencing the global market. In line with this, the rising penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices is anticipated to fuel the eSIM market over the forecasted period.

Key Players Included in Global eSIM Market Research Report:

• Apple Inc.

• Arm Limited

• AT&T Inc.

• Deutsche Telekom AG

• Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

• IDEMIA

• Infineon Technologies AG

• NTT Docomo Inc. (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation)

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Sierra Wireless

• STMicroelectronics

• Telefónica S.A.

• Thales Group and Vodafone Group Plc.

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at– https://www.imarcgroup.com/esim-market

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Data-Only eSIM

• Voice, SMS and Data eSIM

Breakup by Solution:

• Hardware

• Connectivity Services

Breakup by Application:

• Connected Car

• Smartphone and Tablet

• Wearable Device

• M2M

• Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Manufacturing

• Telecommunication

• Transportation and Logistics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the eSIM Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global eSIM Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Browse More Related Reports:

• Battery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/battery-market

• Lingerie Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/lingerie-market

• 3D Printing Materials Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-printing-materials-market

• Non-PVC IV Bags Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/non-pvc-iv-bags-market

• Automotive Ceramics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-ceramics-market

• 3D Scanning Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-scanning-market

• Antimicrobial Textiles Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/antimicrobial-textiles-market

• Natural Stone Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/natural-stone-market

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.