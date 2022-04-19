Automotive Motors Market Expects to Reach US$ 49.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 5.20%

Automotive Motors Market

The Automotive Motors Market Report has been categorized based on motor type, vehicle type, sales channel and application.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Automotive Motors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” the market reached a value of US$ 35.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global automotive motors market to reach a value of US$ 49.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.20% during 2022-2027. Automotive motors represent machines used in vehicles that convert electrical energy into mechanical energy. They generally include a stator, rotator, encoder, conducting wire, amplifier, frame, etc. Some of the commonly available automotive motors are brushless direct current (DC), traction, stepper, DC brushed, etc. They are extensively utilized in battery electric vehicles (BEVs), passenger cars, two-wheelers, heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) for enhancing performance, comfort, security, etc. Automotive motors have higher thermal efficiency and generate more power. Consequently, they are incorporated in seat cooling fans, power window motors, alternators, wiper systems, power steering motors, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), anti-lock brake systems, etc.

The escalating demand for safety and convenience features in vehicles is primarily driving the automotive motors market. In line with this, the inflating product adoption in advanced infotainment systems, heads-up displays, central controllers, anti-lock braking systems, gesture control systems, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the increasing utilization of brushed DC motors, owing to their numerous benefits, such as easy speed control, cost-effectiveness, high power, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing need for electric vehicles (EVs), on account of the rising consumer environmental consciousness, is also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the introduction of compact and high-efficiency product variants that aid in simplifying production processes and minimizing waste is anticipated to fuel the automotive motors market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Motor Type:

• Brushed DC Motor

• Brushless DC Motor

• Stepper Motor

• Traction Motor

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Electric Vehicle

• BEV

• PHEV

• Non-Electric Vehicle

• Passenger

• LCV

• HCV

Breakup by Sales Channel:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• Aftermarket

Breakup by Application:

• Safety

• Comfort

• Performance

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

