Molecular Forensics Market Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Forecasts to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The adoption of advanced hybridization technologies for molecular forensics tests is driving market demand.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Molecular Forensics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2,223.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for molecular forensics is growing due to the advancement in technology and the adoption of advanced hybridization technologies for molecular forensics tests. Continuous investment in research and development and favorable regulations will propel the growth of the market. However, factors such as the high cost of techniques and complexities will restrain the market.

Forensics technology finds its application in court for the investigation of crime. An increase in the crime rate and the high demand for solving crimes using advanced technologies will create a demand for the market. Growing government initiatives to support forensic research supplements will also encourage market growth.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/291

Molecular biology tools have improved the capability of the forensic scientist to characterize the biological evidence to the point where it is feasible to analyze the sample and achieve individualization. Lack of accuracy of the results attained from the use of technologies with impedes market growth. The advancement in technologies has also propelled the usage of technology in the criminal investigation.

Here is List of BEST KEY PLAYERS Listed in Molecular Forensics Market Report are:-

Analytik Jena AG, BioChain Institute Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Agilent Technologies, Inc., AS ONE International, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company, Eurofins Scientific SE, Merck KGaA, and Illumina, Inc., among others

About Molecular Forensics Market:

In May 2020, Renishaw launched the Raman system for forensic analysis. The inVia InSpect is the latest version of its bestselling inVia confocal Raman microscope, customized for usage in molecular forensic laboratories for trace evidence analysis.

The software segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. The development in molecular software helps in tracking of sample handling throughout the process.

NGS enables molecular forensics to generate data that span the human genome, and NGS-generated short tandem repeat calls are fully compatible. With its ultra-high scalability, throughput, and speed, Next Generation Sequencing allows researchers to perform different variety of applications and study biological systems at an advanced level.

The nucleic acid analysis includes isolation as well as characterization of RNA and DNA for application in gene expression, genotyping, microbiome studies, and epigenetic analysis, among others. The segment includes nucleic acid extraction and cleans up, PCR, DNA/RNA quantification, and molecular sequencing.

North America dominated the market for molecular forensics. The region has advance state of the art infrastructure and sophisticated equipment to support the growth of the molecular forensics market. The presence of several leading market players is encouraging the demand for technology.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/291

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Molecular Forensics Market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Instruments

Kits and Consumables

Software and other products

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Real-time PCR (q-PCR)

Digital PCR (d-PCR)

Capillary Electrophoresis

NGS

SNP and STR Sequencing

mtDNA Sequencing

Mass Spectrometry

MS

Tandem MS

MS-FTIR

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radioactive Toxicology

Nucleic Acid Analysis

Forensic Databasing

Microbial Forensics

Other Applications

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Law Enforcement

Disaster Management

Hospitals and Healthcare Providers

Other End Users

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molecular-forensics-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research and development (RandD) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/291

This Molecular Forensics Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Molecular Forensics? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Molecular Forensics Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Molecular Forensics Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Molecular Forensics Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Molecular Forensics Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Molecular Forensics Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please get in touch with us. We assure you that your report will be designed as per your requirements.

Browse Similar Reports:

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surgical-instrument-tracking-systems-market

Prenatal Testing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/prenatal-testing-market

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/interventional-cardiology-devices-market

Health Data Archiving Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/health-data-archiving-market

DNA Origami Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dna-origami-market

Targeted Therapeutics Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/targeted-therapeutics-market

Telehealth Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/telehealth-market

Biodefense Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-biodefense-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.