Hair Relaxer Market 2022 with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Growth, Latest Trend Analysis and Forecast 2030

Hair Relaxer Market

Hair relaxers are gaining popularity among millennials due to social media influencers, models, and actors as they constantly try different hairstyles

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data have published a novel research report on global Hair Relaxer Market to offer comprehensive analysis of current and emerging market trends along with key developments in the industry. The report offers in-depth information about market share, market size, market revenue growth, drivers, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. The report also provides insights on different segments such as product types, applications, regional bifurcation along with top companies. The report is curated using primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by experts in the industry and is well-presented using various pictorial presentations such as tables, diagrams, charts and figures.

A hair relaxer is a type of cream or lotion used for straightening curly or wavy hair easily by chemically relaxing the natural curls. It reduces curls by breaking hair strand and altering the hair texture. Thio relaxer, alkaline and lye relaxer, no-lye relaxer, and down perm are some of the most commonly used hair relaxers. One of the main reasons why women with curly hair prefer hair relaxing treatment is to get rid of frizz and strong curls.

Revenue growth of the global market is significantly driven by factors such as rapidly changing lifestyles, increasing disposable income, rising focus on personal appearance, and rising number of salons and hair care professionals across the globe. Other factors such as rising demand for various hair care products, availability of hair relaxers of different brands on online portals, supermarkets, specialty stores, and rising preference for home grooming amidst the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

• Luster Products Inc.

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Procter & Gamble

• REVLON

• Epitomi Technology Inc.

• Softsheen-Carson

• Mega Growth

• L'Oréal S.A.

• Unilever

• Croda International Plc

• Jotoco Corp.

• Avlon

• Matrix

• Pureology Ltd.

• African Pride

• Redken

• Vasa Global Cosmetics

• Daxal Cosmetics Private Limited

For the purpose of this report, global hair relaxer market is segmented into type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Thio Relaxer

• Alkaline and Lye Relaxer

• No Lye Relaxer

• Down Perm

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Direct Sales

• E-commerce

• Retail Shop

• Hypermarkets

• Supermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Wholesale Stores

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Commercial Use

• Home Use

Hair Relaxer Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Hair Relaxer market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

