Lingerie Market Expects to Reach US$ 112.96 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 7.40%

Lingerie Market

The Lingerie Market Report has been categorized based on product type, material, price range and distribution channel.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Lingerie Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” The market reached a value of US$ 72.66 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global lingerie market to reach a value of US$ 112.96 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.40% during 2022-2027. Lingerie refers to a category of women’s clothing, including undergarments, sleepwear, and other light wear robes. These are manufactured from silk, satin, lycra, charmeuse, and similar materials. Natural fibers, such as cotton, and synthetic fibers, such as polyester and nylon, are also used to manufacture them.

The global market is primarily driven by the widespread availability of product variants in multiple designs for various purposes. Furthermore, the rising demand for seamless and one-piece intimate apparel is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the rapid expansion of the organized retail sector is significantly contributing to the market growth across the globe. Moreover, the growing number of working women, coupled with inflating disposable income of the individuals, is catalyzing the market. Besides this, the increasing demand for sports bras among women athletes is propelling the market. Numerous lingerie manufacturers are also launching new products with improved capabilities, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Players Included in Global Lingerie Market Research Report:

• Fashion Nova LLC

• Hanesbrands Inc.

• H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

• Hunkemöller International B.V.

• Jockey International Inc.

• MAS Holdings

• PVH Corp.

• The Gap Inc.

• The Groupe Chantelle

• Triumph International Ltd.

• Victoria’s Secret & Co. and Yandy Enterprises LLC.

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Brassiere

• Knickers or Panties

• Shapewear

• Others

Breakup by Material:

• Cotton

• Silk

• Satin

• Nylon

• Others

Breakup by Price Range:

• Economy

• Premium

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Mass Merchandizers

• Specialized Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

