Submit Release
News Search

There were 872 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,543 in the last 365 days.

Team Leni-Kiko gets first open endorsement from Catholic bishop

PHILIPPINES, April 18 - Press Release April 19, 2022

Team Leni-Kiko gets first open endorsement from Catholic bishop

INFANTA, QUEZON -- Presidential candidate Leni Robredo and vice-presidential aspirant Kiko Pangilinan gained the support of religious leaders and representatives from different sectors, including the first endorsement of a Catholic bishop, during the REINAGkakaisa mini-rally in Infanta, Quezon Monday.

Bishop Bernardino Cortez, together with various religious leaders, including Imam Johary Salem, Pastor Arnel Sol, Pastor Bong Pidida, prayed for Robredo and Pangilinan.

Bishop Cortez of Infanta openly expressed his support for the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket, making him the first bishop to do so during a rally.

"Ika-anim na eleksyon ko na ito bilang kandidato pero first time na itinaas ang kamay ko ng obispo," Pangilinan said.

As a sign of support, Pangilinan and Robredo's arms were raised by representatives from different multi-sectoral groups including; Coconut and Rice Farmers from REINA (Real, Infanta and General Nakar), women, youth, LGBTQIA+, indigenous people, and leaders from the religious sector.

It will be recalled that in an emotional encounter with farmers from San Simon, Pampanga, a group of farmers raised Pangilinan's hands as a sign of their endorsement of his candidacy after learning that some local politicians would only endorse the presidential candidacy of Vice President Robredo.

If elected vice president, Pangilinan vows to support Quezon's farmers and fishermen, as well as provide potable water on Polilio Island in Quezon.

You just read:

Team Leni-Kiko gets first open endorsement from Catholic bishop

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.