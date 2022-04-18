Team Leni-Kiko gets first open endorsement from Catholic bishop

INFANTA, QUEZON -- Presidential candidate Leni Robredo and vice-presidential aspirant Kiko Pangilinan gained the support of religious leaders and representatives from different sectors, including the first endorsement of a Catholic bishop, during the REINAGkakaisa mini-rally in Infanta, Quezon Monday.

Bishop Bernardino Cortez, together with various religious leaders, including Imam Johary Salem, Pastor Arnel Sol, Pastor Bong Pidida, prayed for Robredo and Pangilinan.

Bishop Cortez of Infanta openly expressed his support for the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket, making him the first bishop to do so during a rally.

"Ika-anim na eleksyon ko na ito bilang kandidato pero first time na itinaas ang kamay ko ng obispo," Pangilinan said.

As a sign of support, Pangilinan and Robredo's arms were raised by representatives from different multi-sectoral groups including; Coconut and Rice Farmers from REINA (Real, Infanta and General Nakar), women, youth, LGBTQIA+, indigenous people, and leaders from the religious sector.

It will be recalled that in an emotional encounter with farmers from San Simon, Pampanga, a group of farmers raised Pangilinan's hands as a sign of their endorsement of his candidacy after learning that some local politicians would only endorse the presidential candidacy of Vice President Robredo.

If elected vice president, Pangilinan vows to support Quezon's farmers and fishermen, as well as provide potable water on Polilio Island in Quezon.