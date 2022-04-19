PHILIPPINES, April 19 - Press Release April 19, 2022 HONTIVEROS: GOV'T APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAMS COULD BOOST YOUTH, WOMEN EMPLOYMENT Senator Risa Hontiveros supports the augmentation of government-supported apprenticeship programs, saying these will help address the loss of jobs predominantly among women and the youth during the pandemic and its aftermath. "The first batch of college students who were products of the K-12 program will be looking for work and will be joining the labor force. Sa mga pagsasanay sa apprenticeship programs, magkakaroon sila ng mga partikular na skill set na makakatulong mapunan ang kawalan ng job experience. Ang job experience bilang apprentice ay mahalaga upang paikliin ang transition mula sa pagtatapos sa eskwela patungo sa disenteng trabaho," she said. She emphasized that the apprenticeship programs could potentially cure the long-standing job-skills mismatch, especially as there is a hunger in industry, especially in the Information technology business process outsourcing industry (IT-BPO), for digital skills. "Before the pandemic, I am told that the human resource departments had to go through an average of 25 applications before they found a good-enough match for a vacancy. Apprenticeship programs will provide government support for private firms that would hone the skills even of new entrants into the labor force," she stated. Hontiveros also said that through apprenticeship in the online stores of private firms, women in entrepreneurship will get the proper education and knowledge in venturing onto e-commerce and social commerce platforms to also help in the growth of their family's own businesses. "The homes of many middle class families have become places of work and a lot of women, including solo parents, have taken the risk of opening up their own small businesses. Kumita sila mula sa pagtitinda ng meryenda sa labas ng bahay hanggang sa pagbebenta ng mga damit, sapatos, at kung anong pwede pang ibenta," she said. "Apprenticeship programs can expand the boundaries and create opportunities for women in micro businesses to venture confidently onto e-commerce and social commerce platforms. Malaki ang maitutulong nito para mas mapalago pa ang kanilang negosyo," Hontiveros furthered. Hontiveros hopes that the new administration will support the scaling up of these programs for the economic inclusion of women, the young and the deeply scarred emerging middle class. "Umaasa ako na mabigyang-prayoridad ang apprenticeship programs para tulungan na makaahon at maka-recover ang ating mga kabataan at kababaihan mula sa epekto ng pandemya. We should continue to open up vital new pathways for their economic inclusion so that we can finally find a new normal that will empower them," she concluded. HONTIVEROS: APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM NG GOBYERNO, TUGON SA KAWALAN NG TRABAHO SA MGA KABATAAN AT KABABAIHAN Sinusuportahan ni Senador Risa Hontiveros ang pagpapalawak ng apprenticeship program ng gobyerno na aniya'y makatutulong na matugunan ang kawalan ng trabaho lalo na sa mga kababaihan at kabataan sa panahon ng pandemya. "The first batch of college students who were products of the K-12 program will be looking for work and will be joining the labor force. Sa mga pagsasanay sa apprenticeship programs, magkakaroon sila ng mga partikular na skill set na makakatulong mapunan ang kawalan ng job experience. Ang job experience bilang apprentice ay mahalaga upang paikliin ang transition mula sa pagtatapos sa eskwela patungo sa disenteng trabaho," sabi ng Senadora. Binigyang-diin ni Hontiveros na ang apprenticeship programs ay pwedeng solusyon sa matagal nang job-skills mismatch, lalo na pagdating sa digital skills na kailangang-kailangan sa Information technology business process outsourcing industry (IT-BPO). "Bago ang pandemya, may nasa 25 job applications ang kailangang i-review ng human resource departments bago sila makahanap ng good-enough match para sa isang job vacancy. Apprenticeship programs will provide government support for private firms that would hone the skills even of new entrants into the labor force," ani Hontiveros. Sinabi rin ni Hontiveros na sa pamamagitan ng apprenticeship sa mga online store, ang mga kababaihang nagnenegosyo ay makakakuha ng tamang edukasyon at kaalaman sa pakikipagsapalaran sa e-commerce at social commerce platform na makakatulong din sa paglago ng sariling negosyo. "The homes of many middle class families have become places of work and a lot of women, including solo parents, have taken the risk of opening up their own small businesses. Kumita sila mula sa pagtitinda ng meryenda sa labas ng bahay hanggang sa pagbebenta ng mga damit, sapatos, at kung anong pwede pang ibenta," ani Hontiveros. "Apprenticeship programs can expand the boundaries and create opportunities for women in micro businesses to venture confidently onto e-commerce and social commerce platforms. Malaki ang maitutulong nito para mas mapalago pa ang kanilang negosyo," dagdag pa niya. Umaasa si Hontiveros na susuportahan ng bagong administrasyon ang pagpapalawak ng mga programang ito para sa economic inclusion ng mga kababaihan, kabataan at ng dumaraming middle class. "Umaasa ako na mabigyang-prayoridad ang apprenticeship programs para tulungan na makaahon at maka-recover ang ating mga kabataan at kababaihan mula sa epekto ng pandemya. We should continue to open up vital new pathways for their economic inclusion so that we can finally find a new normal that will empower them," pagtatapos niya.