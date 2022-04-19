Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1700 Block of T Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in the 1700 block of T Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:51 am, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/ferdaAoHxFA

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###