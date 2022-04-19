Battery Market Expects to Reach US$ 182.96 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 9.20%

Battery Market Report

The Battery Market Report has been categorized based on type, product and application.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” the market reached a value of US$ 105.56 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global battery market to reach a value of US$ 182.96 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.20% during 2022-2027. A battery is a device that consists of one or multiple cells which facilitate the conversion of chemical energy into electricity. Some of the commonly used batteries used include sodium-based, lead-based, nickel-based, and lithium-based. Sodium-based batteries are widely used in small power devices. On the other hand, lithium-based variants find applications in numerous devices ranging from electronic devices to electric vehicle batteries. Batteries primarily act as a backup power supply in transport, industrial, or commercial applications.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/battery-market/requestsample

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the automotive industry. In line with this, the rising number of electrical circuits and devices in the transportation industry acts as another major growth-inducing factor. Several manufacturers are also investing in research and development activities for developing innovative and advanced variants. Furthermore, the growing need for product safety and environmental sustainability is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, the rising demand for portable electronics, including LCDs, smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices, is providing a boost to the market. Additionally, the numerous initiatives undertaken by various countries’ governments toward fuel efficiency are providing an impetus to market growth.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation by type, product and application.

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape for battery market

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Key Players Included in Global Battery Market Research Report:

• A123 Systems LLC (Wanxiang Group Corporation)

• BYD Motors Inc.

• Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

• Envision AESC Group Ltd. (Envision Group)

• GS Yuasa Corporation

• Johnsons Controls Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH)

• Saft (TotalEnergies SE)

• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

• Tesla Inc. and Toshiba Corporation.

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at– https://www.imarcgroup.com/battery-market

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Primary Battery

• Secondary Market

Breakup by Product:

• Lithium-Ion

• Lead Acid

• Nickel Metal Hydride

• Nickel Cadmium

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Automotive Batteries

• Industrial Batteries

• Portable Batteries

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Battery Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Battery Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Browse More Related Reports:

• Digital Transformation market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/digital-transformation-market-report-2021-current-trends-size-share-and-forecast-by-2026

• Learning Management System Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/learning-management-system-lms-market-report-2022-2027-global-industry-growth-size-share-competitive-landscape-and-forecast

• Carbon Capture and Storage Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-carbon-capture-and-storage-market-reach-a-value-of-us-4-09-by-2027-cagr-10-20

• Mobile Phone Accessories Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/mobile-phone-accessories-market-to-reach-us-116-39-billion-by-2027-cagr-6-10

• Warehouse Robotics Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/warehouse-robotics-market-reach-a-value-of-us-11-3-billion-by-2027-cagr-13-20

• Plastic Antioxidants Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/plastic-antioxidants-market-is-growing-at-a-cagr-of-6-59-during-the-forecast-period-2022-27

• Digital Pen Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/digital-pen-market-set-to-grow-at-over-14-39-cagr-until-2022-27



Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.