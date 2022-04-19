Meet PizzaBot your newest friend in the Metaverse
Seth Green partners with Heavy Metal to mint new NFT PizzaBot with a pre-sale dropping on April 20th
This was inevitable. HeavyMetal and I are destiny and this is just the beginning. Its incredibly exciting creating with them in web3 like PizzaBot when entertainment is taking on many new shapes.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seth Green partners with Heavy Metal to mint new NFT PizzaBot with a pre sale dropping on April 20th.
— Seth Green
Heavy Metal and Seth Green join forces to create PizzaBot the next Big thing to hit web3.
The NFTs will be minted directly on PizzaBot.pizza and will be available for pre sale on April 20th. These ultra rare PizzaBot’s were made by artist Oliver Otruba, at Generative Art design by Everscapes Studio with Niftylabs being the minting agent. The Public sale will open June 7th. The 4/20 pre-sale Pizzabots will also come with credit utility on the forthcoming Pizzabot film that is in development with Seth Green.
This sentient bot has one mission, to create the most delicious pizza and deliver it faster than anyone else and HeavyMetal was just the place to get it done. CEO Matt Medney of the generational genre bending company says of partnering with Green “Seth is one of those talents that amazes you the deeper you look. A pure ball of creative energy and imagination. PizzaBot is not just an NFT project for us but a product of what the internet should be and a product that will break the rules. I couldn’t think of someone more exciting to do this with more than Seth.”
Green who is not new to Web3, was the obvious partner. Hosting an impressive wallet seen here (https://opensea.io/sethgreen) this project was something that made sense for him. “Are you kidding? This team up was inevitable. Me & HeavyMetal are destiny and this is just the beginning. It’s incredibly exciting creating new characters with them in web3 like Pizzabot, when entertainment is taking on so many new shapes.”
Abandoned. Foreclosed. Displaced. That was the fate of Mr. Pizza’s Famous Arcade & Eatery. A fun house turned dispair. But then, then a miracle happened. On a night of flooding, thunder and lighting, a bolt illuminated the building as it struck, leaving it worse than before. Or so we thought.
That bolt gave hope to a little robot who, for the first time, realized he was awake, and thus PizzaBot was alive! After taking the parts from his favorite games, Pizza Bot realized he was a first, a sentient being, who must, for his kind, gain the rights to exist. Appealing court, after court after court, until he was granted citizenship! Now, 3 years later, PizzaBot has 3 goals in life. 1. Provide the best pizza ever made efficiently. 2. Create more PizzaBots in the hope of finding other sentience! 3. Bring Mr. Pizza’s Arcade back to its former glory!
With this 6969 piece collection you can help PizzaBot realize his goals, and enjoy in the fruits of his labor in the Metaverse Mr. Pizza Arcade!
Medney and Heavy Metal recently released Best Selling Science Fiction novel Beyond Kuiper, has a Newly released Sci-fi Graphic Novel Stable, and forthcoming Graphic Novels Far reaching space opera Dark Wing & Crime Noir Thriller Remnant.
More information about the projects can be found at PizzaBot.pizza. and @pizzabotnft
For more information about Seth Green you can follow him @sethgreen
An industry veteran, Seth Green is an actor, voice artist, comedian, producer, writer and director who has entertained audiences for nearly four decades. Green has starred in countless films, including iconic roles in such cult classics as the AUSTIN POWERS trilogy, CAN’T HARDLY WAIT, WITHOUT A PADDLE , RAT RACE OLD DOGS, IDLE HANDS, and THE ITALIAN JOB. In 2008, he co-founded Stoopid Buddy Stoodios. The prolific production company and animation studio has produced multiple series including ROBOT CHICKEN. The series is not only Adult Swim’s highest-rated original program but has also won multiple awards including three Emmys for Outstanding Short Format Animation Program. On television, Green has starred in numerous series including BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, DADS, GREG THE BUNNY, and the original IT miniseries. Green is also well-known as the voice of Chris Griffin in the fan-favorite and Emmy-winning series FAMILY GUY for nineteen seasons. He is represented by Untitled Entertainment, UTA, and Sloane, Offer, Weber, Dern.
For more information about Heavy Metal:
First published in 1977, Heavy Metal Magazine, the world's foremost illustrated magazine, explores fantastic and surrealistic worlds, alternate realities, science fiction and thrillers, in the past, present, and future. Writers and illustrators from around the world take you to places you never dreamed existed. Heavy Metal Magazine was the first publisher to bring European legends like Moebius, Enki Bilal, and Pepe Moreno to the U.S. while showcasing non-mainstream American superstars like Richard Corben, Vaughn Bode and Frazetta. Heavy Metal Studios, spearheaded by President Tommy Coriale, is developing and producing TV and film content adapted from Heavy Metal’s rich and vast library of original IP. The iconic home of cutting-edge sci-fi, fantasy, and horror stories is moving at warp speed toward the future, so buckle the f*ck up. With CEO Matthew Medney and an incredible team at the helm, Heavy Metal promises to boldly go where no one has gone before. Explore ancient secrets, forgotten worlds and savage future.
For more information about Matt Medney/ HeavyMetal and the PizzaBot NFT please contact
Jenni Weinman
The Current Co
Weinman@thecurrentco.com
@heavymetal / heavymetal.com
PizzaBot pizza
Jenni Weinman
The Current Co
+1 310-770-8871
email us here