ROAD OPEN - VT Route 22A in Benson

VT Route 22A in Benson is now open to travel in both directions.

VT Route 22A northbound and southbound is CLOSED at the West Haven/Benson town line to the south and VT Route 144. This is due to a motor vehicle crash and also a tree locking both sides of the road (two separate incidents).

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

