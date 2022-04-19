Global Anhydrous Milk Fat Market (2022 to 2027) - IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Anhydrous Milk Fat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global anhydrous milk fat market reached a value of US$ 2.49 Billion in 2021. Anhydrous milk fat (AMF) is primarily obtained by separating oil fat from cream or milk using centrifugation. The water is removed, and the extracted fat concentrate contains at least 99.8% pure milk fat. AMF is whitish-yellow in color, has a very buttery and creamy texture, and is free from additives, preservatives, fatty acids, etc. It also contains high quantities of calcium as well as vitamins A, D, E and K2, which are essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle. AMF is utilized in numerous culinary preparations across the industrial and domestic segments as an alternative to butter or other fats.

The growing awareness about the various product benefits, such as longer shelf life, ease of storage, portability, etc., is among the key factors driving the anhydrous milk fat (butter oil) market across the globe. In line with this, owing to its low moisture content, AMF can be stored at low temperatures for several months without turning putrid, unlike butter, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the elevating utilization of the product in the food sector for preparing dairy spreads, driven by its lubricity, plasticity, firmness, viscosity, etc., is also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the increasing product availability through the rapidly expanding e-commerce platforms and the enhancement of production capabilities by several market players are expected to stimulate the anhydrous milk fat (butter oil) market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape:

Fonterra

Dairy Farmers of America

Hilmar Cheese Company

Murray Goulburn

Westland Milk Products

Synlait Milk Limited

Breakup by End-Use:

Dairy

Bakery

Confectionary

Others

Regional Insights:

Oceania

Europe

North America

Asia

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

