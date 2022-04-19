State assisting communities, first responders as multiple wildfires burn throughout New Mexico

State secures federal funding for three major fires

The state is working closely with multiple local, state, federal, and tribal agencies to battle several wildfires burning across New Mexico this week. Strong, damaging winds combined with ongoing drought and low humidity resulted in conditions that caused wildfire to rapidly spread.

“My thoughts are with the hundreds of New Mexicans who were forced from their homes by these wildfires, many of which were damaged or destroyed. I want to assure the people of New Mexico that our local, state, federal and tribal agencies are working around the clock to make sure evacuees have the support they need as these unprecedented spring wildfires tear through our communities,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “Thank you to the professional and volunteer firefighters, local emergency managers and state agencies who are pulling together to respond to these new fires.”

There are currently four major wildfires burning throughout the state: the Hermits Peak Fire in San Miguel County, the Big Hole Fire in Valencia County, and the McBride and Nogal Canyon fires in Lincoln County. State Fire Marshal John Kondratick and Department of Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Kelly Hamilton are on site in Ruidoso and assisting local efforts.

More than 200 structures and homes have been damaged or destroyed by the McBride Fire burning near Ruidoso. The other three fires have also destroyed property.

The state applied for and received Fire Management Assistance Grants for the Hermits Peak, McBride and Nogal Canyon fires, which will provide needed resources to firefighters and other emergency efforts. The Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Aging and Long-Term Services Department and Forestry Division of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department are working closely together to coordinate firefighting resources, financial support and relief for communities, including food, water and shelter.

Shelters for those displaced by the fires are set up at the following locations:

Belen Recreational Center, 305 Eagle Lane, Belen, NM 87002

Memorial Middle School, 1236 5th St, Las Vegas, NM 87701

Ruidoso Convention Center, 111 Sierra Blanca Dr, Ruidoso, NM 88345

Carrizozo High School, 800 D Ave, Carrizozo, NM 88301

Those affected by the fires who need assistance should call the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management at 1-800-432-2080. The latest information on wildfire and smoke activity is available through the New Mexico Fire Information website at https://nmfireinfo.com/.