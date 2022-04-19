Automotive NVH Materials Market Size | Growth Trends Report, 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive NVH Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, finds that the global market reached a value of US$ 11.7 Billion in 2021. Automotive noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) materials represent tools that are utilized to minimize unwanted noise, vibrations (oscillations due to automobile mechanics), and harshness (the level of discomfort) in automobiles. These materials include various components, such as molded rubbers, metal and film laminates, molded foams, engineering resins, etc., which are used to control air and structure-borne noises. Automotive NVH materials also aid in absorbing noise and preventing it from entering the vehicle, thereby enhancing the ride quality.

The growing sales of automobiles on account of the expanding population in developing regions are primarily driving the automotive NVH materials market across the globe. In addition to this, the implementation of stringent regulations for reducing vehicle noise levels is also augmenting the demand for NVH materials. Furthermore, several key manufacturers are developing lightweight vehicles with improved fuel efficiency, which assist in enhancing the noise and vibration quality of the cars. Additionally, the rising influence of NVH and Vehicle Refinement Levels on buying decisions, advanced NVH products with innovative technologies, and inflating income levels will continue to propel the automotive NVH materials market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape:

BASF SE

The DOW Chemical Company

ExxonMobil

3M Company

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

Covestro AG

Celanese Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Lanxess AG

Borgers AG.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Polyurethane

Mixed Textiles Fibers

Fiber Glass

Polyester Fiber

NBR

Polypropylene

PVC

Textile Materials (Synthetic)

Textile Materials (Cotton)

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

LCV

HCV

Breakup by Application:

Trunk Module

Floor Module

Wheel Arches

Cockpit Module

Roof Module

Engine Casing

Bonnet Liners

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

