Orthodontics Market Focus on to Ensure CAGR Growth of 11.1% and Market Size of $10.60 Bn by Forecast Period 2027

Orthodontics Market Size – USD 4,550.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.1%, Market Trends –Growing geriatric population

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthodontics Market report provides a comprehensive overview of important aspects that will drive market growth such as market drivers, restraints, prospects, opportunities, restraints, current trends, and technical and industrial advancements. The global Orthodontics Market is projected to be worth USD 10.60 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The orthodontics market is observing rapid growth attributed to the rising occurrence of dental diseases. About 2.3 billion individuals worldwide are estimated to be suffering from permanent teeth caries, and over 530 million are found to be suffering from primary teeth caries. Rapid urbanization and shifting lifestyles in emerging nations contribute to the growing incidence of oral diseases. Receiving braces during adolescence and even as an adult can significantly improve dental health by reducing tooth decay and gum disease risks. Also, it is easier to clean and take proper care of aligned and straighter teeth.

Advancement in orthodontics technology is a significant factor in driving the market growth. For instance, at present, orthodontists can transfer 3D teeth digital images directly into plastic models deploying digital printers that take the digital file and print the 3D mold. This technology is still emerging and is likely to open up ample opportunities to the market players in the future. The advantage of having this technology is obtaining a precise teeth mold with lifetime durability.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Danaher Corporation, GC Corporation, Patterson Companies, 3M Company, American Orthodontics, Henry Schein Inc., DENTSPLY International Inc., Septodont, Zimmer Holdings Inc., and Ormco Corporation, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2020, OrVance signed a partnership agreement with GC Orthodontics America for funding the substitution of conventional dental wax used in orthodontic procedures with OrthoDots® CLEAR, an innovative dental care standard.

Orthodontic instruments are likely to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period attributed to a rise in the replacement rate of the handheld instruments, growing awareness associated with instruments' hygiene, and growing demand for orthodontics.

Adults comprise about a quarter of the orthodontic patients as crooked teeth may cause other dental issues, including tooth decay, chewing difficulty, and gum disease.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period attributed to a growing demand for braces & ligatures, particularly in children, the presence of a large patient pool, and dental disease severity.

Emergen Research has segmented the global orthodontics market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Instrument

Consumables

Brackets

Fixed

Removable

Anchorage Appliances

Bands & Buccal Tubes

Miniscrews

Ligatures

Elastomeric

Wire

Archwires

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Adults

Children

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Orthodontics Market?

How will the Orthodontics Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Orthodontics Market?

What is the Orthodontics market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Orthodontics Market throughout the forecast period?

