TOMORROW: In Butte County, Governor Newsom to Highlight Climate and Drought Response

BUTTE COUNTY – Governor Gavin Newsom and Administration officials tomorrow will discuss impacts of the climate driven drought, including on hydropower production by state facilities, and the state’s response.

The Governor last week announced the expansion of the state’s Save Our Water campaign to encourage Californians to reduce water use as drought conditions worsen. Governor Newsom has invested $5.2 billion over three years to support the immediate drought response and build water resilience statewide. In March, the Governor advanced an additional $22.5 million to bolster the state’s drought response. Governor Newsom’s California Blueprint proposal includes $750 million in additional drought funding, $250 million of which was set aside as a drought reserve to be allocated in the spring, based on conditions and need.

In 2020, Governor Newsom released a final version of the Water Resilience Portfolio, the Administration’s blueprint for equipping California to cope with more extreme droughts and floods, rising temperatures, declining fish populations, over-reliance on groundwater and other challenges. The Administration released a progress report in January 2022.

