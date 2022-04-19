ROAD CLOSURE - VT Route 22A in Benson
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 22A northbound and southbound is CLOSED at the West Haven/Benson town line to the south and VT Route 144. This is due to a motor vehicle crash and also a tree locking both sides of the road (two separate incidents).
This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Bri Pippin
ECD Supervisor, 2nd Shift
Members Assistance Team
Westminster PSAP, Troop B
Work Cell 802-917-2853