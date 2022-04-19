RE: Road closure in Putney
The road is now open.
From: Potter, Lori via DPS.VSPMedia
Sent: Monday, April 18, 2022 6:08 PM
Subject: Road closure in Putney
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The section of Sand Hill Road in Putney closer to Westminster Road will be closed for several hours due to an accident.
Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.