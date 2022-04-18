Rhode Islanders Invited to Get Healthy and Outside on Walk at Lincoln Woods State Park on April 20

RHODE ISLAND, April 18 - PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is inviting Rhode Islanders to get healthy and outside by joining DEM on a walk at Lincoln Woods State Park on Wednesday, April 20, from 5:30-7:30 PM. The walk, originally scheduled for April 6, was postponed due to inclement weather. The event is for all ages and physical abilities. It will be the first event of a new DEM-wide initiative encouraging people to visit RI's natural areas and state parks as part of an active and healthy lifestyle.

Divisions across DEM's Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Bureaus will be on hand offering information about agency programs and services. Leashed dogs are allowed if the leash is no longer than six feet. Children must be always accompanied by an adult. The walk is wheelchair-accessible and stroller-friendly. The walk will be held rain or shine, so DEM encourages participants to dress accordingly.

For information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates.