Submit Release
News Search

There were 870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,544 in the last 365 days.

Bắc Ninh eyes 270-ha IT park

VIETNAM, April 19 -  

A part of Yên Phong Industrial Park in Bắc Ninh Province. — Photo viglaceraip.com

HÀ NỘI — An IT park covering an area of about 274ha will be built in the northern province of Bắc Ninh, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

The IT park is expected to have a workforce of about 20,000 labourers and experts.

The planning will set the scene for the establishment of an IT hub in the province and the development of infrastructure for IT application and R&D activities, and accelerate the growth of the IT industry.

A centre for R&D activities in the field is also expected to be set up to provide professional training, facilitate technology transfer, and offer support for IT start-ups.

By the end of 2021, Bắc Ninh had 16 industrial parks, covering a total area of close to 6,400ha, 10 of which have been put into use, and the occupancy reached 91.2 per cent.

It has also established 31 industrial clusters, 21 of which were operational.

Many international tech giants, such as Samsung, Canon, Foxconn and Nokia, have set up base in the province’s industrial parks and clusters. — VNS

You just read:

Bắc Ninh eyes 270-ha IT park

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.