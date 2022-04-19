Submit Release
News Search

There were 0 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,504 in the last 365 days.

Luxury Green ‘Boys Toy’ Could be Ticket to Zero Emissions

Mercedes Benz has launched an eBike that delivers the world’s first fully integrated digital dashboard using high quality European engineering.

Nothing says you’ve made it like a Benz. The Mercedes-EQ eBike is the ultimate weekend toy,”
— Armandi Hajdini, Mercedes Benz Collierville Memphis TN
MEMPHIS, TENNESSE, USA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merceds-Benz and N + Bikes have joined forces to deliver the world’s first fully integrated digital dashboard using high quality European engineering.

The unique eBike uses pedal assist technology which sensors the power input of the rides and it seamlessly matches it with electric motor assistance.

“Nothing says you’ve made it like a Benz. The Mercedes-EQ eBike is the ultimate weekend toy,” said Armandi Hajdini, Mercedes Benz Collierville Memphis TN.

Stock has been in huge demand since the launch almost 12 months ago as the eBikes have become the most sought-after luxury item of 2022.

In an even bigger win, it’s also being tipped as the world’s most effective tool to rise to zero carbon.

Transport is one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonise because we rely on it for so many things. But very simple solutions like riding a bike has one tenth of the impact of an electric car.

When stalwarts Mercedes-Benz and N+ came together to create the sexy EQ Formula E Team eBike they had design, speed, luxury and the environment in mind.

Concealing its battery and wiring are all stored within the seat tube, this eBike boasts a streamlined design. The frames’ tubes are left slightly thicker than conventional cycles as all the ‘e’ parts of the eBike live in there.

Unique features are a 20 mile-per-hour top speed, duel motor, 750W of power, 130Nm of torque, 62-mile range, and its incredibly light weight. The 36-volt 7ah Panasonic battery pack that fuels the bike is also fully removable with a simple press of a quick-release button. It is fully charged in just three and a half hours for a battery range that’s enough for a full day of riding.

The Mercedes-Benz eBike is equipped with hydraulic disc brakes, which render unbelievable stopping power in both wet and conditions.

For more information, to loan a bike or speak with a local dealer please contact:
Alicia Hall, Project PR & Media
Alicia@projectpr.com.au P: +61 401878496

Alicia Grabowski
Project PR & Media
+61 401 878 496
email us here

You just read:

Luxury Green ‘Boys Toy’ Could be Ticket to Zero Emissions

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.