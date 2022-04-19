Luxury Green ‘Boys Toy’ Could be Ticket to Zero Emissions
Mercedes Benz has launched an eBike that delivers the world’s first fully integrated digital dashboard using high quality European engineering.
MEMPHIS, TENNESSE, USA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merceds-Benz and N + Bikes have joined forces to deliver the world's first fully integrated digital dashboard using high quality European engineering.
— Armandi Hajdini, Mercedes Benz Collierville Memphis TN
The unique eBike uses pedal assist technology which sensors the power input of the rides and it seamlessly matches it with electric motor assistance.
“Nothing says you’ve made it like a Benz. The Mercedes-EQ eBike is the ultimate weekend toy,” said Armandi Hajdini, Mercedes Benz Collierville Memphis TN.
Stock has been in huge demand since the launch almost 12 months ago as the eBikes have become the most sought-after luxury item of 2022.
In an even bigger win, it’s also being tipped as the world’s most effective tool to rise to zero carbon.
Transport is one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonise because we rely on it for so many things. But very simple solutions like riding a bike has one tenth of the impact of an electric car.
When stalwarts Mercedes-Benz and N+ came together to create the sexy EQ Formula E Team eBike they had design, speed, luxury and the environment in mind.
Concealing its battery and wiring are all stored within the seat tube, this eBike boasts a streamlined design. The frames’ tubes are left slightly thicker than conventional cycles as all the ‘e’ parts of the eBike live in there.
Unique features are a 20 mile-per-hour top speed, duel motor, 750W of power, 130Nm of torque, 62-mile range, and its incredibly light weight. The 36-volt 7ah Panasonic battery pack that fuels the bike is also fully removable with a simple press of a quick-release button. It is fully charged in just three and a half hours for a battery range that’s enough for a full day of riding.
The Mercedes-Benz eBike is equipped with hydraulic disc brakes, which render unbelievable stopping power in both wet and conditions.
