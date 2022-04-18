Updated with Video* Suspects Sought in an Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun) Offense: 1800 Block of Bruce Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, April 15, 2022, in the 1800 block of Bruce Place, Southeast.

At approximately 9:20 am, the victim agreed to sell the suspect an item using the Offer Up online application. Once the victim arrived at the meeting location, one of the suspects brandished a gun and the victim fled the scene in their vehicle. As the victim was fleeing, one of the suspects shot at the victim’s vehicle causing damage.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/AAZ98G2XdUM

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.