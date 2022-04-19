Submit Release
Hair Makeover Giveaway at L Salon and Color Group

L Salon and Color Group celebrates beauty and love

I want to assist people to discover the beauty within themselves when they sit down at our salon”
— Lenny Chiang, Hair Stylist and Salon Owner
SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L Salon and Color Group, a full-service hair salon, is pleased to announce a Hair Makeover Giveaway in celebration of beauty and love. L Salon's commitment to assisting people in discovering their own beauty continues.

Come join in the fun and get a new look or color! This is a contest for individuals who are searching for a hairstyle or color change. The grand hair makeover award, which totals over $300, will be given to one winner. The giveaway is now open until August 31st, 2022 at 12PM PST; winners will be announced on the same day.

“I have seen so many wonderful lifestyle changes in individuals that started with their hair. I want to assist people to discover the beauty within themselves when they sit down at our salon,” says Lenny Chiang, stylist, and owner of L Salon and Color Group.

Participants may unlock promotional discounts as they are entered into the drawing. L Salon and Color Group encourage individuals from all backgrounds, including nurses, parents, small business owners, models, students, and working professionals living in the Bay Area to participate.

How to enter:

~Visit our salon giveaway page

~Enter your contact information

~Follow the instructions to gain points and increase your chance to be selected!

To learn more about the Giveaway, follow us on Instagram.

About L Salon and Color Group:

L Salon & Color Group is a full-service salon in San Mateo's downtown. They are often referred to as one of the best hair salons in the Bay Area, with over 125 daily clients including professionals and members of San Francisco's social elite. The salon has earned a place among California's top hair cutting and color experts.

Jessica Fascenda
L Salon and Color Group
+1 650-342-6668
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other

