Suspect Wanted in a Homicide: 100 Block of N Street, Northwest

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek assistance with locating a suspect who is currently wanted for a homicide that occurred on Sunday, February 27, 2022, in the 100 block of N Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:10 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where despite all life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 32 year-old Michael Whitehead, of Hyattsville, MD.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 33 year-old Darrow Johnson, of Clinton, MD. He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

He can be seen in the photo below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.