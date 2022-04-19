Rolling Pictures Acquires Worldwide Rights To Indie Documentary ‘Cirque du Cambodia’

Sopha and Dina in silhouette against the Cambodian sky

Two young men journey halfway around the globe in pursuit of their dream to be the first Cambodian performers in Cirque du Soleil

Their journey is an inspiration to us all, speaking to the power and resilience that comes from believing in yourself.” — Mark Maxey

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On World Circus Day, it was announced that Rolling Pictures has acquired Worldwide Rights to ‘CIRQUE DU CAMBODIA’, a documentary that follows two teens in pursuit of their dream to become the first Cambodians to perform in Cirque du Soleil.

The film marks the directorial debut for journalist Joel Gershon, who discovered the aspiring acrobats, Sopha and Dina, while working as a television reporter in Southeast Asia. Gershon filmed the young men over an eight-year period as they traveled halfway around the world to compete for a role with the largest contemporary circus producer in the world. “It’s a unique spin on the classic tale of running away to join the circus,” says Gershon. “Their journey is an inspiration to us all, speaking to the power and resilience that comes from believing in yourself,” adds Mark Maxey, Executive Vice President of Rolling Pictures, the Burbank-based boutique motion picture company.

Social circus programs and arts education represent a key subplot and illustrate the transformative power of arts programs to change outcomes for marginalized and disadvantaged youth. Arts programs contribute to personal and social development, building self-esteem, confidence and social skills and fostering creativity, often enabling participants to achieve potential they may not have seen in themselves previously.

CIRQUE DU CAMBODIA was produced by Sticky Rice Films and edited by George T. Clarke. The soundtrack includes music by Phish and Southern Avenue, with an original score by Kheav Sothan.

The deal was negotiated by Mark Maxey on behalf of Rolling Pictures and Joel Gershon on behalf of Sticky Rice Films.

