Boutique Software Design Agency, Passage Announces Opening of European Office
Former Logitech Head UX Designer Yohan Baillet to Lead EU Design Team
“I am truly excited to join the team at Passage.. I look forward to bringing my interest in Web3 and the UI design to make consumer and brand experience of these new applications user friendly".”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Passage, the innovative global design agency specializing in software, hardware and brand experience design, today announced the launch of their European office. Yohan Baillet, former Logitech UX design lead will lead the new office’s operations and design management.
— Yohan Baillet, Passage Design Lead, EU
Passage will now have teams on both the West and East coat of the U.S. and in Europe, with the ability to handle clients’ needs in real time in multiple times zones.
Baillet has a long history of success in the design world, having led multiple UX design projects and teams at Logitech, Electronic Arts, successful startup Uturn, and superfruit brand MYGO. He will serve as UX Design Director, EU for Passage.
“Our aim is to have the best design talent in the world - no matter where they are located. We are very happy to welcome the Yohan to the team as our design leader in the EU” states Curt Collinsworth, CEO of Passage. “The rise of remote teams, asynchronous work, and use of advanced technologies for design collaboration, and consumer demands have played a key role in transforming design. Passage is a hybrid remote, international, boutique, software design firm made up of a highly skilled team that has worked across many types of industries to design and ship beautiful, functional, and easy to use software”.
“I am truly excited to join the team at Passage, leading design teams for the EU. My passion for and long experience in user experience design for both major corporations and start up brands are a great fit for Passage’s unique and future forward culture, said Baillet. “I look forward to bringing my deep interest in the new Web3 frontier and the UI design that is needed to make the experience of these new applications seamless for brands and consumers”.
Passage was founded in 2020 by former Logitech UX leader, CEO Curt Collinsworth, who was then joined by former Global Head of UX and Entrepreneur in Residence and Vice President of Design Brett Middleton, former Director of UX at Logitech and Vice President of Design Zack Simons who served as lead UX designer for Logitech’s successful Ultimate Ears brand. The trio is committed to focusing on solving business problems for brands through exceptional design using the latest tools and state-of-the-art technologies.
As a part of the team that put Logitech on the map as Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company of 2018, the founders of Passage are committed to solving business problems for brands in an increasingly digital world through exceptional software design using the latest tools and with a focus on shipping innovative products for their clients.
Collectively the leadership team has designed products for Logitech, WeWork, Samsung, and Herman Miller, and have served as leads with design agencies including Yves Behar’s Fuseproject and Frog Design.
“The design process and the tools we use have changed a lot in the last few years and will continue to do so well into the future. The rise of remote teams, asynchronous work and use of advanced technologies for design collaboration, and consumer demands have played a key role in transforming design”, said Curt Collinsworth, CEO, Passage. “As a hybrid remote, international, boutique software design firm, Passage is made up of a highly skilled team that has worked across many types of industries to design and ship beautiful, functional, and easy to use software”.
Over the course of what has been a truly unique time to launch a new agency, Passage has been nimble in supporting clients’ business needs with unique solutions to design problems. The agency is currently working on several user experience projects with forward thinking and technology first companies including pioneering healthcare technology company Avail Medsystems: a groundbreaking energy and solar storage brand and an innovative home barista consumer products company.
Passage Services include:
● Design Research and Strategy
● Web3 UX Design
● User Personas
● Interaction Design (user stories, user flows and architecture)
● UX Design for software and hardware
● Visual Design
● Brand Identity
● Design Specs
ABOUT PASSAGE
Passage is a software design company that takes ideas and visions and turns them into reality, specializing in beautiful and functional products that anyone can use.
