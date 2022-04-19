Kenneth Watterworth of Westport, Connecticut is Recognized as an Influential Entrepreneur

Kenneth Watterworth of Westport, Connecticut Westport Business Owner Kenneth Watterworth Connecticut Fireproofing company Pro-Tect, Inc.

Westport business owner of Pro-Tect, Inc., Kenneth Watterworth.

WESTPORT, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westport entrepreneur Kenneth R. Watterworth, the owner of Pro-Tect, Inc., has been recognized as an Influential Entrepreneur. Our Featured, is an executive review firm that highlights industry leaders who work to mentor young brokers to better understand their path to success.

Kenneth Watterworth started his first company, Ken Watterworth Inc. in 1977. A large commercial painting company, Ken Watterworth Inc. served Connecticut and the surrounding areas from 1977 to 2015. In 1991, He started Pro-Tect, Inc., a commercial fireproofing contractor of structural steel buildings based out of Waterbury, Ct.

“Ken has had a successful career that started at an early age. He has built two successful companies utilizing trust, ethics, and quality craftsmanship.” Stated Natalie Nguyen, lead researcher at Our Featured. “We are excited to share the success of Ken and Pro-Tect to display a clear path to success for young entrepreneurs.”

Pro-Tect, Inc. has grown to become the largest fireproofing contractor in the state of Connecticut. Ken believes a healthy work/life balance is the key to success. This mindset has allowed him to build multiple successful companies during his career.

The Influential Entrepreneur award is granted to individuals who have displayed career longevity and industry knowledge, and are proactively sharing their path to success. Business owners like Kenneth Watterworth are invaluable assets as mentors. Ken has committed to sharing his knowledge through audio, video, and written articles.

To learn more about Kenneth Watterworth, please visit https://kenwatterworth.com/

About Our Featured

Our Featured is an executive review platform outlining the achievements of industry leaders. Profiles are chosen based on career longevity, social responsibility, and impact in their industry. We strive to assist the career path to success for young entrepreneurs and future executives.

https://kennethwatterworth.ourfeatured.com/

