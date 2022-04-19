GRAZ’N Launches New USDA Organic Pet Food: Hays and Pellets for Small Pets and Backyard Animals

Visit our website at Grazn.com Graz'n Organic Hay for Rabbits and Small Animals Graz'n practices sustainability in everything we do, from our farming and production, to our packaging.

Offering a new, organic pet food for small pets and backyard animals. All GRAZ'N products are packaged fresh and delivered direct from the farm.

ARION, IOWA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAZ’N is a new, organic, sustainable direct-to-consumer small pet food and backyard wildlife company that will nourish pets, naturally. Based in Western Iowa, GRAZ’N officially launched with three signature products for small pets — all USDA Organic, farm-fresh, nourishing essentials for happy, healthy pets — including GRAZ’N Organic Prairie Hay for Small Pets, GRAZ’N Organic Alfalfa Hay for Small Pets, and GRAZ’N Organic Alfalfa Pellets for Small Pets. These products will serve rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, and chinchillas, from their infancy through maturity and senior years.

Organic and sustainability-minded pet owners are often avid nature and wildlife enthusiasts, and that’s why, at launch, GRAZ’N will also bring to market two signature products for backyard wildlife and animals, both USDA Organic, to serve this consumer: GRAZ’N Organic Cracked Corn and GRAZ’N Organic Ear Corn, intended for wildlife, such as birds, squirrels, deer, chipmunks, turkey, as well as chickens, who the team at GRAZ’N lovingly refers to as, “Backyard Buddies.” These products are perfect for wildlife lovers limiting use of chemicals in their homes and yards.

“I launched GRAZ’N with the passion to nourish the grazers of the world. That means feeding them healthy foods and preserving a healthy planet,” said Eric Mahaney, founder of GRAZ’N. “That’s why sustainable practices are at the heart of everything we do, from our farming and production, all the way through our packaging.”

GRAZ’N will deliver on the promise of sustainability throughout its business model, from responsible farming to production practices, to packaging that’s certified by international and domestic standards. Our mailer is even compostable in your backyard!

GRAZ'N for Small Pets

1) GRAZ’N Organic Prairie Hay is a high-fiber, low-protein food source that’s perfect for small pets of any age.

2) GRAZ’N Organic Alfalfa Hay is a high-fiber, high-protein food source that’s perfect for young and growing pets as well as pregnant or nursing animals. You can also feed it to mature animals as a treat.

3) GRAZ’N Organic Alfalfa Pellets can be served to young and growing small pets, as well as pregnant and nursing animals. You can also feed it to mature animals as a treat.

GRAZ'N for Backyard Buddies

1) GRAZ’N Organic Cracked Corn is a protein and energy rich feed for visiting backyard wildlife and or chickens.

2) GRAZ’N Organic Ear Corn is a protein and energy rich feed for your backyard wildlife.

These products will be first offered by GRAZ’N with more to follow. It was a four-year process to become certified organic through the USDA National Organic Program (NOP) by not only becoming certified in producing but also handling (manufacturing) the products. GRAZ’Ns NOP ID is 8830001385.

To learn more about GRAZ’N, you can follow them on Facebook, Instagram under graznpets and or GRAZN.com.

