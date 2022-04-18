Military Child of the Year North Carolina Semifinalist Recognition Event

North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs 413 N. Salisbury Street, Raeigh, NC 27699

Contact: Dwight Collins, 984-292-3256, press@milvets.nc.gov

Jacksonville, NC - The Month of April has been designated as the national “Month of the Military Child”, a time to honor the sacrifices, courage, and resilience of the dependent children of service members serving at home and overseas.

This year, the NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, in partnership with Operation Homefront, and the City of Jacksonville will hold an event to recognize the 9 Military Child of the Year Semifinalists from the State of North Carolina in Jacksonville, NC City Hall on April 20 at 5pm.

Operation Homefront, the national nonprofit with 20 years of building strong, stable, and secure military families, holds the annual Military Child of the Year event. This event reflects on the incredible impacts these exceptional young people have made on their families, schools, and communities while looking at scholarship, volunteerism, leadership, extracurricular involvement, and other criteria while facing the challenges of military family life. While the winners are acknowledged in Washington DC, this event distinguishes the achievements of those from NC qualifying as a semifinalist.

Throughout the month of April, NC DMVA Secretary Walter E. Gaskin, has encourage everyone to recognize and honor military connected children for their tremendous service and sacrifice at home in North Carlina, the United States, and overseas. These efforts and special events will not only stress the importance of acknowledging military connected children, but this support will also help them to succeed in the mobile military lifestyle.

For more information about the event contact Rick Long, Military Affairs Installation Coordinator at rick.long@milvets.nc.gov or 984.204.2994.

More information on similar projects and efforts can be found here.

