Submit Release
News Search

There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,511 in the last 365 days.

April 18, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Joins Bipartisan Coalition of 28 Attorneys General to Urge Better Disclosure and Clarity from GoFundMe

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares Attorney General

202 North 9th Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 804-786-2071 FAX 804-786-1991 Virginia Relay Service 800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:   Victoria LaCivita (804) 588-2021  This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Joins Bipartisan Coalition of 28 Attorneys General to Urge Better Disclosure and Clarity from GoFundMe

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Miyares today joined a bipartisan coalition of 28 Attorneys General, led by New Mexico, Mississippi, and Louisiana, to urge GoFundMe to adopt better disclosure policies and greater clarity in terms of service for consumers who use their platform.

“GoFundMe creates an easy, digital platform for people all over the world to donate to causes of their choice. Individuals put their trust in GoFundMe that their money will go to their selected cause, but the company’s position on how they refund, block, freeze, and redirect donations is unclear. GoFundMe needs to be more transparent with consumers,” said Attorney General Miyares.

﻿GoFundMe, a popular crowdfunding platform, has served over 50 million donors and helped organizers raise more than $5 billion since 2010. Individuals, businesses, and charities pay a fee of 2.2-2.9%, plus $0.3 per transaction. But information on the terms of service and policies, particularly related to blocking, freezing, refunding, and re-directing donations, is hard to find and unclear.

As the Attorneys General state in their letter, “[P]latforms like GoFundMe are not and should not be empowered to unilaterally make decisions regarding where donated funds will go or why. If GoFundMe is making opaque and unilateral decisions about which fundraisers are legitimate and which fundraisers to re-route donations to irrespective of initial donor choice, GoFundMe has likely crossed the line from fundraising platform to fundraiser itself. Such a role implicates significantly different regulatory schemes directed at ensuring transparency in charitable giving.”

A copy of the letter is HERE.

You just read:

April 18, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Joins Bipartisan Coalition of 28 Attorneys General to Urge Better Disclosure and Clarity from GoFundMe

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.