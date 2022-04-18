Stolen Grace: A Memoir: How God Rescued Me from the Jaws and Claws of the United Methodist Church
Author’s Real-Life Encounters — God in the Old Testament and New Testament
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Rev. Errol E. Leslie will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Stolen Grace: A Memoir How God Rescued Me from the Jaws and Claws of the United Methodist Church. A heart-rending autobiographical work that depicts the personal and spiritual life of the author. We all
know that the
Bible is composed of many stories of people that felt unjust, oppressed, struggled, and gave up their faith in God. It is us as human beings who test each other by our standards and write people off as being not acceptable. It documents the different stories in the Old Testament and New Testament.
When we know that problems are there in life, equally, it is not the time to give up and forget God. rather, it is the time to draw nearer to God. To give us another chance and renew ourselves into the joy of God’s salvation.
“That’s wonderful, Errol. I’m very proud of you for using a night in your journey to deepen your love and commitment to our great ‘I AM’. I love God too, and never will I waiver from this love and commitment. I am sure your book will help many people struggling with their own ‘night’ so that they can come to know God as you do. I will check it out.” — Barnes & Noble Customer Review.
Rev. Errol E. Leslie is a loving husband and father. He received a baccalaureate in theology from the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Kingston, Jamaica, in 1978 and an honorary from Columbia Theological Seminary, Decatur, Georgia, in 1991.
Stolen Grace: A Memoir How God Rescued Me from the Jaws and Claws of the United
Methodist Church
Written by: Rev. Errol E. Leslie
Kindle |
Paperback |
Hardcover |
