“I knew that I had messed up but knew even more that God had not condemned me. I knew that He would never condemn me so long as I was genuinely contrite and repentant - which I was!”—” — by Rev. Errol E. Leslie.

Author Rev. Errol E. Leslie will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Stolen Grace: A Memoir How God Rescued Me from the Jaws and Claws of the United Methodist Church. A heart-rending autobiographical work that depicts the personal and spiritual life of the author. We all

know that the

Bible is composed of many stories of people that felt unjust, oppressed, struggled, and gave up their faith in God. It is us as human beings who test each other by our standards and write people off as being not acceptable. It documents the different stories in the Old Testament and New Testament.

When we know that problems are there in life, equally, it is not the time to give up and forget God. rather, it is the time to draw nearer to God. To give us another chance and renew ourselves into the joy of God’s salvation.

“That’s wonderful, Errol. I’m very proud of you for using a night in your journey to deepen your love and commitment to our great ‘I AM’. I love God too, and never will I waiver from this love and commitment. I am sure your book will help many people struggling with their own ‘night’ so that they can come to know God as you do. I will check it out.” — Barnes & Noble Customer Review.

Rev. Errol E. Leslie is a loving husband and father. He received a baccalaureate in theology from the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Kingston, Jamaica, in 1978 and an honorary from Columbia Theological Seminary, Decatur, Georgia, in 1991.

