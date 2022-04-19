SCRC Launches Survey of 408 Counties

Residents in the Southeast Crescent region will have six weeks to participate in this critical, information-gathering phase.

COLUMBIA, SC, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) launched a public information survey in its seven-state region. Responses from residents will help guide programs and initiatives of the Commission which address economic and community development over the next five years.

“I’m pleased to start the information gathering phase at SCRC,” said Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, Federal Co-Chair of SCRC. “Hearing directly from the citizens who reside in the region is imperative to the effectiveness and responsiveness of this agency. I look forward to prominently incorporating their voices in every facet of our strategic plan and as we prioritize where and how to focus our grants program.”

The brief survey will be available through the agency’s webpage, social media, state and local government outreach, and community organizations. It will take an estimated 3-5 minutes to complete. Individual responses are anonymous and will be kept confidential. The survey will close on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 5:00pm ET.

For more information about the Commission, visit the official website scrc.gov.

About the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC)

The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) is a federal-state partnership authorized in the 2008 Farm Bill to promote and encourage economic development in areas of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and all of Florida. SCRC invests in projects that support basic infrastructure, business development, natural resources, and workforce/labor development. SCRC’s mission is to help create jobs, build communities, and improve the lives of those who reside in the 408 counties of the seven-state region.