Submit Release
News Search

There were 0 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 93,817 in the last 365 days.

SCRC Launches Survey of 408 Counties

Residents in the Southeast Crescent region will have six weeks to participate in this critical, information-gathering phase.

COLUMBIA, SC, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) launched a public information survey in its seven-state region. Responses from residents will help guide programs and initiatives of the Commission which address economic and community development over the next five years.

“I’m pleased to start the information gathering phase at SCRC,” said Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, Federal Co-Chair of SCRC. “Hearing directly from the citizens who reside in the region is imperative to the effectiveness and responsiveness of this agency. I look forward to prominently incorporating their voices in every facet of our strategic plan and as we prioritize where and how to focus our grants program.”

The brief survey will be available through the agency’s webpage, social media, state and local government outreach, and community organizations. It will take an estimated 3-5 minutes to complete. Individual responses are anonymous and will be kept confidential. The survey will close on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 5:00pm ET.

For more information about the Commission, visit the official website scrc.gov.

###

About the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC)
The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) is a federal-state partnership authorized in the 2008 Farm Bill to promote and encourage economic development in areas of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and all of Florida. SCRC invests in projects that support basic infrastructure, business development, natural resources, and workforce/labor development. SCRC’s mission is to help create jobs, build communities, and improve the lives of those who reside in the 408 counties of the seven-state region.

Rasheedah Thomas
Emerald Digital Solutions
+1 202-390-5545
rthomas@emeralddigital.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

SCRC Launches Survey of 408 Counties

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Education, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.