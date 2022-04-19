Greenlight Distribution launches Greenlight Cultivator Club with additional savings and services

Commercial cultivators can register for the new Greenlight Cultivator Club and get exclusive V.I.P. pricing and service. Erik Elder, Director of Sales, Greenlight Distribution Greenlight Distribution

Members of the Greenlight Cultivator Club unlock exclusive V.I.P. pricing on more than 6,000 cannabis cultivation products and equipment.

Our Greenlight Cultivator Club members can save an additional 10 percent off our everyday low prices. For commercial cultivators, those savings can mean tens of thousands of dollars on a single order.” — Erik Elder, Director of Sales

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenlight Distribution today launched its new Greenlight Cultivator Club with exclusive V.I.P. pricing and services for commercial cannabis cultivators.

Greenlight Cultivator Club members can now log in to their online accounts at www.growwithgreenlight.com to see additional private savings on more than 6,000 cannabis cultivation products and equipment.

Greenlight Cultivator Club members unlock special low pricing that typically saves them an additional 10% off Greenlight’s everyday low prices.

Membership in the Greenlight Cultivator Club is free for approved cultivators.

In addition to special pricing, Greenlight Cultivator Club members also receive V.I.P. customer service with a dedicated service representative, special financing offers, exclusive money-saving promotions, and access to expert consultants and services.

Cannabis cultivators can register online in minutes. After a quick review process, approved cultivators can immediately browse thousands of products with special pricing not available to the general public. Club members can also monitor their orders and review past orders from their account page.

Cultivator Club members can see the MSRP, Greenlight's everyday low price, and their exclusive Club price. Cultivator Club members can also view their savings on every product.

Membership is reserved exclusively for licensed commercial cannabis cultivators and cultivators who are currently seeking a license.

Greenlight Cultivator Club Benefits include:

• Lower prices on all products

• V.I.P. customer service

• Special financing offers

• Exclusive money-saving promotions

• Expert consultants and services

• Access to order status 24/7/365

• Quick online registration

“Our Greenlight Cultivator Club members can save at least 10 percent over the prices we show on our website,” said Erik Elder, Director of Sales for Greenlight Distribution. “For commercial cultivators, those savings can mean tens of thousands of dollars on a single order.”

Greenlight Distribution offers everything a commercial cannabis cultivator needs to be successful, including top brands, proven products, the industry’s best warranties, and equipment financing. Members of the Greenlight Cultivator Club get additional savings on all products, including LED grow lights, benches, dehumidifiers, trimmers, nutrients, grow media, enhanced soil, containers, tools and many more items.

Greenlight Cultivation Club members also get exclusive V.I.P. pricing on more than 80 top name brands, including Gavita, Botanicare, Mother Earth, Hurricane, Dosatron, Quest, Grodan, Vermicrop, Sun System, Futurola, Cyco, and Can Filters.

Greenlight Distribution’s exclusive focus on the cannabis industry allows it to understand the specific needs of cultivation businesses. The new Cultivator Club expands Greenlight’s exclusive dedication to cannabis cultivators.

“We are cannabis people for cannabis people,” said Dennis O’Carroll, CEO of Greenlight Distribution. “Each of our Cultivator Club Representatives have over a decade of cannabis cultivation experience. That means every member of our new Greenlight Cannabis Cultivator Club gets expert service along with the low Club pricing.”

More information is available online at www.growwithgreenlight.com/club

About Greenlight Distribution

Greenlight Distribution is the single source for commercial cannabis cultivators in the United States. As a total growth partner, Greenlight sells more than 6,000 growing products, provides personalized consultation and design services, and delivers innovative financing solutions. As a direct lender to the industry, Greenlight provides debt capital to finance large purchases, manage cash flow, expand operations, and grow your cultivation business. Learn more at www.growwithgreenlight.com.